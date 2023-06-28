“When we go to the beach, we always walk very faraway from the ocean because I’m afraid of the water,” said Barron. “I tell my daughter, ‘Don’t get close to the water because if you get in the water, I’m not going to be able to save you.’”
Earlier this month, Barron was eager to enroll her daughter in free swimming classes that she saw advertised at Half Moon Bay High School.
“I don’t know how to swim, so I can’t teach her,” said Barron. “This way, she will know how to swim so she can save herself and I don’t have to die trying to help her.”
Sponsored by San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus and Mavericks Swim Club in Half Moon Bay, the free summer swimming program targets underserved children on the coast so that the youngest members of the community can learn the vital skills they need to stay safe in the water.
“The classes are meant to help kids on the coast who don’t have access to a swimming pool, but then on top of that who aren’t really encouraged to swim even though we’re surrounded by water,” said Corpus.
Every year in California, drowning is a leading cause of injury-related deaths among children under the age of 5. The good news is that drowning is preventable.
“Hopefully, by the end of the last session, we’ll have 80 new swimmers on the coast,” said Corpus.
Law enforcement officers, said Corpus, may not always be able to assist people who are drowning in the ocean, depending on wave conditions and the depth of the water.
“From a law enforcement perspective, we have some challenges,” said Corpus. “We may not be able to go in and save somebody’s life and that’s heart-wrenching.”
The solution? Teach people to swim. “We would rather have those safety mechanisms in place so if, for example, a child fell into a pool, they would be able to self-rescue,” said Corpus.
In classes with students like Barron’s daughter, swim instructor Ann Mori is working to make kids water safe. New swimmers learn how to put their face in the water and tread water, while more experienced swimmers practice strokes.
“At end of the lessons, they’re going to know how to tread water, turn over and float on their back and use a stroke to get to the side of the pool or to a place where they can stand up if they’re in a river or something, and get out of the situation,” said Mori. “The emphasis this first time around is personal safety just so they can rescue themselves.”
Mori emphasized the importance of adjusting lessons according to a child’s comfort level. If students are afraid of the water, she helps them go down the ladder, hang on to the sides of the pool and walk down the steps backward into the water. At the end, they will be standing on the bottom of the pool. In most cases, the water will go up to the child’s chest.
“And then you just have them walk around in the water and splash their own face,” said Mori.
Even after children develop basic water safety skills, said Mori, it is important for parents to use caution.
“I think most people that are raised on the coast know that the ocean is dangerous,” said Mori. “I was raised on the coast and we never went in probably more than ankle deep. Parents have to be aware of the undertow and the sneaker waves and so forth.”
Mori sees summer swimming classes as an investment in children’s future. “Swimming is a lifetime activity,” said Mori. “It’s an individual sport, so people can do it for their whole life. It’s good exercise for kids and it’s fun.”
Barron’s daughter, who had never been in a swimming pool prior to taking Mori’s class, was a quick study.
“She can put her face in the water now and she can float on her back without help,” said Barron. “She feels more confident in the water.”
What’s more, the 5-year-old had a blast. “She was so happy that she wanted to sleep in her swimming suit,” said Barron.
