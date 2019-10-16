Last week’s planned power shutoff left many questions. We attempted to answer some of the more prevalent ones.
Why was there confusion about the status of the Devil’s Slide tunnels?
Caltrans initially received word from PG&E that the shut-off could affect Pacifica and notified the public that the tunnels would close as a result. Then, after installing signs warning motorists of the closure and announcing those plans to the press, Caltrans issued a statement overnight saying the tunnels would remain open.
“(PG&E) was able to keep Pacifica on, so we never lost power to Devil’s Slide,” Caltrans spokesman Bart Ney said.
The direction of power lines is key. Caltrans officials have provided contradictary information about whether the tunnels have redundant power. In March, spokesman Jeff Weiss told the Review the tunnels had two sources of power. At a meeting in April, Caltrans Maintenance Manager Earl Sherman III said the company is “looking for solutions in redundancy” and that it was likely not feasible for power to be provided from the south.
Ney said in a phone call this week that the Devil’s Slide tunnels do have redundant power sources. He explained that in the event one side is affected by a shut-off, power can be routed from the other, but it wasn’t necessary since Pacifica never lost power. If both sides lose power in the future, Ney said Caltrans would need to bring in generators as it did with the Caldecott Tunnel near Berkeley. Plans for permanent backup generators are still in the works, Ney said.
Meanwhile, official sources, including the California Highway Patrol and San Mateo County Office of Emergency Services, sent texts and tweets indicating power had been “rerouted” to the tunnel. There is no indication that was necessary.
Why didn’t officials activate the Community Emergency Response Team?
The types of disasters that warrant activation of CERT include major earthquakes, wildland fires, storm-related events or any other natural disaster that places a strain on emergency responders. The PG&E shut-off simply did not rise to that level, according to CalFire Chief Ian Larkin.
In the event CERTs were needed, officials at the Coastside Fire Protection District are authorized to make that decision. That means any of the battalion chiefs or Larkin can authorize an activation of the CERTs.
While there was no official activation of the Coastside CERT teams for the shutoff, on a grassroots level, members of the team were actively assisting neighbors who requested assistance. CERT members in La Honda stood ready to assist the fire brigade there.
Were fires reported during the event?
On Oct. 10, two small fires occurred in the same time frame as PG&E’s de-energization event. PG&E had not shut off power near San Bruno Mountain, where one of the blazes occurred. The San Bruno fire was contained in less than 24 hours. The other occurred in Moraga within PG&E’s outage maps. Named the Merrill Fire, it caused evacuations for 140 homes and was contained in about 12 hours. Neither fire destroyed structures or caused injury.
How concerning were weather conditions on the coast?
On Oct. 9, the National Weather Service reported winds on the coast peaked at 21 mph. Overnight, they gusted as high as 28 mph. Humidity stayed above 62 percent. Thursday was relatively calm, but the humidity was lower.
CalFire Division Chief Jonathan Cox said every year there are a few days in San Mateo County during which weather conditions heighten the fire risk. CalFire pays particular attention to those days. “We usually staff additional resources,” Cox said about the department’s response to the weather conditions. “We also respond more aggressively to fires.” Cox said he was “highly concerned” about the weather conditions. Coastsiders may not have felt much wind that day, but there were strong winds at higher elevations.
