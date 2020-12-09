The clip was all of four seconds long, but it was enough to capture the speed and power of a great white shark. A GoPro mounted underneath a 5-foot-long, seal-shaped decoy looked directly into the maw of the shark as it rushed toward the bait. The shark took the bait out of the air and dragged it down underwater.
In slow motion, the clip captured the shark’s mouth, eyes and scarred visage while the camera was wedged against the body. The clip was taken on Nov. 15, the sixth trip researchers Scot Anderson and Paul Kanive took to study white sharks at the Farallon Islands this fall. It’s a dramatic and intense moment, but it’s nothing this team hasn’t seen before. Along with Salvador Jorgensen, a former senior researcher at the Monterey Bay Aquarium, they have become synonymous with white shark research at the Farallones and established themselves as some of the premier researchers in their field.
Officially labeled the Farallon National Wildlife Refuge, the islands are managed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and sit in the protected waters of the Gulf of the Farallones National Marine Sanctuary. White sharks frequent the area every fall to feed on seals. In Northern California, many congregate looking for food throughout the area dubbed the Red Triangle, which stretches from the islands on the horizon off the coast of Pacifica to Bodega Bay and down to Big Sur.
On the Coastside, white shark sightings are common during the fall, and shark stories hold their own weight in coastal communities. Pat Conroy can attest to this. The Montara resident, an avid bodysurfer and fisherman, had his own up-close encounter with a white shark in 2017. As a former biologist for the city and county of San Francisco, Conroy had a natural interest in marine life. For the past three years, Conroy has been the skipper ferrying Anderson and Kanive to the islands each fall. He worked with them on another research vessel prior, but when that one became unavailable in 2017, he brokered a deal with NorCal Surf Shop owner Shawn Rhodes to use his boat for the crew.
“These guys are the pros,” said Conroy, now in his fourth year of bringing researchers to the islands. “Every time a shark puts its fin up, they know from their memory which shark it is.”
But in a year unlike any other, the group’s research funding has run aground. For the past 15 years, it was funded seasonally by the Monterey Bay Aquarium. Because of the pandemic, the aquarium closed its doors, furloughed employees and scrapped projects.
In early October, the team launched a GoFundMe campaign titled “California Great White Shark Count,” with a goal of $30,000 to cover costs this season, which include fuel, food, fees, 21 photo IDs and six acoustic tags. The scientists recognize the difficult context and economic reality the aquarium faced. With limited funds, the researchers and Conroy now volunteer their own time and money to continue to monitor the shark population. In this abbreviated season, they estimate they’ve seen 20 individual sharks on eight trips.
“We’re just trying to keep this long-term population monitoring going where the focus is on getting the fundamental, basic data that we can look at over time without interruption,” said Kanive, who travels to the Bay Area from Montana when the weather looks promising. “Because, if there’s interruption, it gets much more difficult to make any robust inference from the data.”
The trio of Anderson, Kanive and Jorgensen have been monitoring white sharks together for more than 15 years. Their catalog includes more than 500 individual sharks. By studying the sharks’ movements, behavior and population trends, they’re informing not only the public, but government agencies responsible for protecting sharks and their habitat.
To get the sharks near the boat, they slick the water, dumping scented liquid to attract the animal to the decoy. Sometimes they witness bloody “predation events.” On Oct. 23, the team spotted two of the largest sharks in their database. First, they saw “Step-Notch,” an 18-foot female, eat a large portion of an elephant seal. After she finished, they spotted “RBG,” a 17-foot female they first saw in 2010, arrive to finish the scraps. Tomales Point is also another hot spot for white sharks.
When Anderson began studying the Farallones’ sharks in 1987, very little was known about their movement and population.
“We learned things back then that were just ridiculous,” Anderson said of his early research. “I didn’t really know they jumped out of the water completely.”
The work they do 27 miles west of San Francisco provides a unique opportunity to study the habits, behavior and hunting methods of the ocean’s apex predator in a natural and isolated environment. After years of work, the team has learned that many individuals, usually the biggest and most aggressive sharks, return year after year to these feeding grounds for three months. Each shark has identifiable marks, scars and ridges on its dorsal fin that are as unique as a fingerprint. With these traits, the team can track sharks across decades. Sometimes the researchers physically place an electronic tag on the animal. Varying levels of tags provide different levels of data. This team specializes in using photo IDs, which, they say, is the most least intrusive, most natural method to tag sharks.
“Looking at the scars, and trying to figure out the timing of the scars and when they might have occurred can give us insight on what they’ve experienced in the recent past,” Kanive said. “We’re still collecting all the puzzle pieces and don’t have an absolute complete picture, but we sure know a lot more than we did 10 years ago.”
To watch Anderson and Kanive work on the boat on their eighth and likely final trip of the season on Nov. 21 was to watch masters of their craft. They were cognizant of every ripple and sudden bird movement that could alert them to a shark. When one did appear, all side conversation ceased while they grabbed their poles with GoPros on the tips and stuck them in the water to document every inch of the shark as it circled the boat. They noted the time, sex, size and location of every encounter.
Though the concept is simple, the work is filled with long days at sea punctuated by a few minutes, sometimes seconds, of action. It’s a mission just to get out to the Farallones, nearly two hours on a 24-foot vessel from Pillar Point Harbor, and they need the right weather window. But for these scientists, it’s a journey and an opportunity that never gets old.
“Basically, you’re getting a whole life history,” Anderson said. “It’s pretty neat. I can’t think of very many projects where you’re studying a predator, in any environment, that you can track over multiple years.”
