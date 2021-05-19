The San Francisco Public Utilities Commission announced last week it has approved a project to construct an additional six miles of public trail through its watershed, filling a gap of the planned 550-mile
Bay Area Ridge Trail and adding to a continuous 16.5-mile path through SFPUC land.
The new trail, set to be completed in 2023, will parallel Highway 35 and connect the Golden Gate National Recreation Area’s Phleger Estate with the existing Fifield-Cahill Ridge Trail. It would plug a hole in a trail planned to eventually circumnavigate the Bay Area. While the 10-mile Fifield-Cahill Ridge Trail, which also runs through SFPUC’s Peninsula Watershed, is open only to docent-led hikes, the new trail will be open to the unsupervised public with an annual permit.
Also included in the project is a parking lot, two restrooms and a half-mile loop that will be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act to support school and other educational programs. Construction of the trail is set to start next year.
— Sarah Wright
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.