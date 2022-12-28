Nasal swabs and rapid tests aren’t the only way health officials are still monitoring the spread of COVID-19. The sewer system has become a go-to source.
The Sewer Authority Mid-coastside is part of a national program tracking the spread of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, through its sewer system. Since May, SAM has sent samples of raw effluent three times a week to be analyzed by Verily. The company is a subsidiary of Alphabet, the parent company of Google.
Verily tests samples for the virus at no cost to SAM. The company says it uploads results online within 48 hours after the samples are shipped. The dashboard is available at publichealth.verily.com.
The data tracks four coronavirus strains and omicron variants. The table and graphs track “copies per gram,” the number of individual viruses in each gram of waste. Verily’s website states that its small sample size accurately measures the virus in the SAM system. It also claims that the virus genes are “highly correlated to COVID-19 incidence rates in the sewersheds.”
Recent data for Half Moon Bay shows that the presence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in wastewater samples has trended upward gradually since early November. Though the “copies per gram dipped” slightly after November, the numbers start to climb higher later into the holiday season. Over the past two years, county health officials have reported drastic spikes in positive cases in early January and late December.
Advocates say that the sewer system is a faster and more effective way to understand the virus’s prevalence and predict surges. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that even asymptomatic people infected with SARS-CoV-2 can shed the virus in their feces. While self-administered tests can be quick, they are often done days after contracting the virus and showing symptoms, and the results are not always shared with public health officials.
Verily processes more than 30 samples a day from 16 California wastewater sites. The company claims it can use just 0.3 grams of material for testing. The program is part of WastewaterSCAN, a national partnership with the Sewer Coronavirus Alert Network that began in 2020 and uses research from Stanford University, Emory University and the University of Michigan. Verily labs spin the sample, a mixture of liquid and solid, at thousands of revolutions per minute to separate the solid part used for virus testing.
