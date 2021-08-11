Operators say that the Coastside's sewer system has been overwhelmed by something known as biochemical oxygen demand that can cause problems with water treatment processes and create clogs in the system. Now they think they know why.
For the past 10 months the Sewer Authority Mid-coastside wastewater treatment plant has experienced difficulties with treatment processes due to the inflow of substances containing increased BOD.
Upsets of oxygen levels in the wastewater have resulted in interference with the effectiveness of secondary treatment processes which has led the sewer authority to exceed its National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit over 30 times since November 2020. These permit violations are mostly attributable to BOD, but also due to an excess of total suspended solids within the wastewater.
The sources of increased BOD remain unknown, though SAM suspects that local breweries, distilleries, and wineries are responsible for the recent upsets.
Representatives from local breweries feel that this attribution is misplaced due to the small size of the few breweries in the area, along with a lack of concrete data.
“For all I know the sewer district’s equipment isn’t calibrated right, and we have never been shown a credible reason to believe that any of this is accurate,” said Dan Littlefield, owner of Hop Dogma.
For most breweries in the area, beer production has been down considerably since the beginning of the pandemic. Hop Dogma produced fewer than 1,000 barrels of beer in the past year, far less than their average, according to Littlefield.
Craig Carroll of Half Moon Bay Brewing Co. relayed that production is down 60 percent compared to pre-pandemic rates.
“We are here for our 21st year now, so I find it difficult to believe that suddenly we are putting down more wastewater, or wastewater at a higher BOD or TSS (total suspended solids) level than before,” said Carroll. “I feel like the net should be cast a little wider than just checking breweries because they read about them causing spikes.”
Breweries, distilleries and wineries are known to produce BOD-rich materials in distillation methods. Even if discharged on an episodic basis in relatively small quantities, processes such as brewery tank cleaning or the release of high strength waste, such as brewing yeast, have significant potential to cause upset.
An excess amount of BOD can cause clogs in septic tank draining fields due to an increased growth of anaerobic bacteria — bacteria which do not require oxygen for growth. It also causes desirable bacteria present in the systems to die, resulting in diminished treatment of the sewage.
Surplus BOD is not only a concern for the sewage treatment facility but for the environment. BOD levels are used as an indicator of the strength of effluent released from conventional sewage treatment plants into receiving bodies of water. Sewage high in BOD can deplete oxygen in receiving waters, causing ecosystem changes and deaths in marine animals.
Both brewery representatives were concerned about the effect of BODs on local aquatic ecosystems and have been cooperating with the board to uncover more accurate data. Littlefield noted that spikes in BOD often occurred over the weekend, when the production side of Hop Dogma was closed and they could not have been contributing to wastewater.
“I don’t want anyone thinking of us as putting an unreasonable strain on our environment when we did less than 1,000 barrels of beer last year,” he said. “I care about our water and the environment and I want to get to the bottom of this, but I am not convinced that it is us.”
In a meeting addressing the recent complications in wastewater treatment, the Granada Community Services District Board of Directors heard three plant optimization strategies intended to upgrade the aeration tanks at the treatment center. Alternative plans range from a cost of $565,000 to $1,050,000.
The board had also discussed steps to address the current exceedances moving forward. It plans to work with member agencies to obtain records related to the discharges produced by breweries, distilleries and wineries.
Member agencies will be expected to notify breweries, distilleries and wineries within their constituencies that they are required to have a Non-Domestic Waste Source Control permit from SAM. WIthout a permit the businesses cannot exceed 400 mg/L of BOD discharge, chemical oxygen demand over 1000mg/L, or a total suspended solids in excess of 350 mg/L.
These measures aim to help SAM obtain the data sampling and monitoring information necessary to distribute permits and ensure sufficient monitoring plans are in place.
Littlefield voiced concerns about what these steps would mean for Hop Dogma as a small business.
“We are just coming out of a devastating time period for us,” he said. “If we have to do some extremely expensive permitting and change our operations in a way that asks a lot of us financially, I don’t think we could survive.”
Ugh, FREE ridership.
This is also free ridership. Just raise the price of beer a few cents. The fee ridership issue with tourism needs addressing on a global scale.
The breweries may individually feel blameless, but the concepts of Cumulative Impacts and Tipping Points could be the issue here. Adding N+1 breweries could have pushed the system over the limit, ALSO, in a year which is the driest in 1,200-1,500 years, the flows might have reduced to a level which "triggered" the BOD becoming a problem...
