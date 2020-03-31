All three member agencies that make up the Sewer Authority Mid-coastside are likely to increase sewer rates as a result of increased spending at SAM as well as necessary repairs to the aging infrastructure.
The city of Half Moon Bay will increase rates for the first time in six years sometime this summer. Similarly, the Montara Water and Sanitary District is already in the process of sending out Prop. 218 notices to its ratepayers, a necessary step before raising rates. And while the Granada Community Services District recently raised rates, there is likely an increase on the horizon there as well, officials say.
Half Moon Bay city leaders said the reason rates were not increased earlier is because it was only recently there were noticeable changes in costs from SAM. The sewer authority budget has increased by 51 percent in recent years and the city’s portion of the costs have gone up by about 9 percent, according to Public Works Director John Doughty.
“The former general manager of SAM (Beverli Marshall) increased the budget about 20 percent,” GCSD Assistant General Manager Delia Comito said. “I think there is room for reductions, but in the meantime the member agencies are going to pay for it.”
GCSD increased its sewer rates in 2018 for a three-year period. Comito said she’s almost certain another increase is inevitable, but it’s unclear as to when that will happen.
Montara Water and Sanitary District General Manager Clemens Heldmaier said the district is looking at a 9 percent increase for the next three fiscal years. He cited infrastructure repairs as the main reason for the increases and there are additional costs associated with SAM’s operations budget.
“We’ve also seen a temporary spike in costs because of various lawsuits,” he said.
Both MWSD and the city are likely to complete the public hearing process of raising rates by this summer. Doughty said it’s vital to increase the rates because the status quo is not working and there is infrastructure that is well past its useful life.
However, with the current circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak, Doughty recognizes the timing of asking for rates to increase is unfortunate.
“I think it is safe to say that no time is a good time,” he said. “As for the current economic conditions, the adjustments will be due and payable more than six months from now and many residential customers will see no increase or even a small decrease.”
The reason some customers could see a decrease is because the city is transitioning into a flat rate of service, which MWSD and GCSD already use. The rate increase process of the city and MWSD is expected to be complete this spring. Customers in both districts will have 45 days to send in a written protest to dispute the increase. If a majority of property owners, or 50 percent plus one, submit written protests then rates cannot increase. If the increase is approved, it would become effective July 1.
