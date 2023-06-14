▸ Government body: Sewer Authority Mid-coastside
▸ Time and date: 7 p.m., June 12
▸ Members present: Kathryn Slater-Carter, Barbara Dye, Deborah Ruddock, Deborah Penrose
Peter Dekker, Matthew Clark.
▸ Staff present: General Manager Kishen Prathivadi, General Counsel Jeremy Jungreis.
▸ Lawsuit: Regarding Half Moon Bay’s lawsuit against Granada Community Services District and Montara Water and Sanitary District, Chair Kathryn Slater-Carter said each of SAM’s member agencies will make oral arguments in court sometime in October. Legal counsel from each agency will have 15 minutes to present. Slater-Carter said the court’s decision on the lawsuit could be made six months after the hearing.
▸ Budget: Half Moon Bay and GCSD have yet to approve SAM’s budget for the upcoming fiscal year. MWSD approved its budget on June 1, and SAM must approve its annual expenses and revenues by July 1.
There has been contention among board members over how much money to spend on replacing 13,400 feet of a pipeline called the Montara force main. SAM staff have estimated about $3.5 million is needed for planning, permitting and design next year. The entire project could take four years and cost $10.6 million.
Because its lawsuit is still pending an appeal, Half Moon Bay has requested that its contributions to the Montara force main project, which is part of the Intertie Pipeline System, be reimbursed by the other two member agencies should the city win the lawsuit. GCSD and MWSD members say they’ll sign no such agreement.
However, on June 5 SAM’s legal counsel sent a drafted stipulation to the three member agencies “that allows all parties to reserve all rights they have with regard to the member agency litigation,” according to a staff report. That draft is still being reviewed, and it's not immediately clear what deal is being proposed.
Operating and maintenance expenses are forecasted to increase by $874,400, about 10 percent, from last fiscal year, for a total of $9.2 million. Half Moon Bay is slotted to contribute $5.6 million, while GCSD and MWSD would give $1.7 million. About 27 percent, $2.52 million, of the budget is for wages and benefits. Infrastructure, namely replacing the Montara force main, is marked for $3.5 million.
A staff report noted that in addition to the winter storm damage surpassing $1 million, not passing a sound budget “could be catastrophic for SAM and Coastside.”
