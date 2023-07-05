▸ Government body: SSewer Authority Mid-coastside
▸ Time and date: 7 p.m., June 26
Members present: Kathryn Slater-Carter, Barbara Dye, Debbie Ruddock, Deborah Penrose, Peter Dekker, Matthew Clark.
▸ Staff present: General Manager Kishen Prathivadi, Supervisor of Operations and Treatment Tim Costello, Finance Officer George Evans, Legal Counsel Jeremy Jungreis.
▸ Collections: The board unanimously approved its collections budget for fiscal year 2023-24, which is a contract for maintenance services to the three member agencies’ wastewater systems. SAM will receive $775,953 from the member agencies, and the charge is split by the percentage of work required for each.
▸ Budget: After a lengthy and at times testy and accusatory discussion, SAM’s board of directors agreed to send a revised budget for fiscal year 2023-24 back to the three member agencies for approval. The adjustment would approve a $7.4 million budget, including $1.72 million for infrastructure. That figure includes generators, boilers and $220,000 for pre-design work to replace part of the Montara force main. The board also agreed that the infrastructure contribution will be reviewed sometime in the middle of the next fiscal year or when the appeals court makes a decision in the lawsuit between Half Moon Bay and the Granada Community Services District and the Montara Water and Sanitary District, whichever comes first. If all member agencies pass the budget, it will be approved by the SAM board on July 10.
Though the city of Half Moon Bay, GSCD and MWSD have each approved a previous budget, this proposal must be approved by all three again, according to SAM’s Joint Powers agreement.
The city of Half Moon Bay had not approved the budget as sent. Instead, the council conditionally approved it with two options. One was full budget approval with a stipulation that MWSD and GSCD reimburse the city for the cost of upgrading the Montara force main if the city wins the lawsuit, which is on appeal. The other was full approval of the budget except for the Montara force main project. Chair Kathryn Slater Carter abstained because she didn’t think the revised budget was honoring the agreement with Ecological Rights Foundation.
“The stipulation is not part of any budget, it’s part of Half Moon Bay’s plan to hold the SAM budget hostage,” Slater Calter said.
Prathivadi said once the preplanning work is over SAM will stop working on the Montara force main, which could be seen as a violation of the consent decree SAM signed with the Ecological Rights Foundation as part of a settlement in a 2018 lawsuit for violation of the Clean Water Act. Part of SAM’s agreement with ERF was to replace a large part of Montara’s Intertie Pipeline System by the end of next fiscal year. SAM has already been negotiating with ERF for an extension on the construction timeline, and delaying further could lead to contempt of court, according to SAM’s attorney.
▸ Quote of the day: “Half Moon Bay is committed to continuing to pay its bills on operations and infrastructure, but not the Montara force main. Whether we have a budget or not tonight, we’re going to continue to pay our bill.” SAM director Debbie Ruddock said the city of Half Moon Bay wanted to make sure a budget was passed to keep SAM operations flowing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.