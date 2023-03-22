▸ Government body: Sewer Authority Mid-coastside
▸ Time and date: 7 p.m., March 13
▸ Members present: Deborah Ruddock, Matthew Clark, Kathryn Slater-Carter, Barbara Dye, Deborah Penrose, Peter Dekker.
▸ Staff present: General Manager Kishen Prathivadi, Legal Counsel Jeremy Jungreais, Superintendent Tim Costello, Administrative Assistant Suzie Turbay.
▸ Recognition: The board began its meeting by recognizing SAM’s Superintendent Tim Costello for his 35 years of service with the Sewer Authority. Costello began working at SAM in March 1988 and has served as the district’s operator, lead operator, supervisor of treatment and field operations, and wastewater treatment plant superintendent. Both staff, board members and neighbors of the treatment plant lauded Costello’s work ethic, acumen and sense of humor.
“I can’t imagine SAM without Tim,” Prathivadi said. “He’s such a workaholic. I don’t think he’s ever spent anytime less than 12 hours at the plant.”
▸ Flood modeling: The board received an update on flood modeling that Integral Consulting is doing around the wastewater treatment plan in Half Moon Bay. The scope of the project is to map existing flood hazards, how they could change due to sea level rise and precipitation, and what the Sewer Authority can do to mitigate it. The last update was in November 2022, before Half Moon Bay saw historic rainfall and flooding in the following months.
Integral staff provided a revised model for December 2021 and New Year’s Eve storm in 2022. The atmospheric rivers that hit the Coastside provided scientists a rare chance to document an extreme flood event in the area. During the latter, some floors had 2 feet of water flood the ground floors of the facility, while up to 6 feet of water filled the basement. According to staff, Pilarcitos Creek breached the southwest corner of the facility. Consultants also took high water marks from massive swells on Jan. 5, identifying roughly 24 feet of wave and tide runup on the beach.
“It’s very rare when you start a model exercise to have a big, significant flood event happen in the middle of your study,” said David Revell, a coastal geomorphologist with Integral.
Ruddock asked consultants to make sure the study includes an analysis of local groundwater. Integral also modeled flows from the Kehoe Watercourse, even though it is downstream of the wastewater treatment plant, because it can potentially back up Pilarcitos Creek waters toward the plant. Staff noted the next steps are to study how coastline erosion will affect dune erosion, and how that could hurt flooding upstream toward the plant.
“In all my years of modeling, to get a model calibrated to flood water depths of a major event as close as we have, it’s remarkable,” said Revell. “It’s a good model.”
▸ Storm flows: The board agreed to seek an engineering firm to study how and why excess flows have come into the wastewater plant from winter storms over the past two years and recommend solutions with preliminary costs. During December 2021 and 2022 storms, flows briefly exceeded the maximum wet weather design capacity of the plant of 15 million gallons. During wetter periods, the plant can handle 9 million gallons per day. On an average day in the dry season, the plant takes in 5 million gallons per day.
▸ Quote of the day: “As we look into future conditions of sea level rise and increased precipitation, and thus discharge, we’ll start to see future areas that may become sources of flood waters into the facility. And those are the ones we’ll start to think about how we adapt the facility over time.” Coastal geomorphologist David Revell, of Integral Consulting, noting that SAM will eventually have to consider strategies to deal with floodwaters around the wastewater treatment plant.
