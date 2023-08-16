▸ Government body: Sewer Authority Mid-coastside
▸ Time and date: 7 p.m., Aug. 14
Members present: Debbie Ruddock, Matthew Clark, Kathryn Slater-Carter, Barbara Dye, Deborah Penrose, Peter Dekker.
▸ Staff present: General Manager Kishen Prathivadi, Legal Counsel Jeremy Jungreis, Superintendent of Operations Tim Costello.
▸ Princeton pump station: The
SAM board discussed whether to agree to a contract that will underground the Princeton pump station, which directs sewage into the Intertie Pipeline System that in turn transports it to the wastewater treatment plant in Half Moon Bay.
This project is tied to a consent decree SAM signed as part of a settlement with the Ecological Rights Foundation, which sued the sewer authority in 2018 over Clean Water Act Violations. SAM stated it would make various improvements to its infrastructure. According to a court order, the project must be done by June 30, 2024. Construction is estimated to take nine months.
The Princeton station was originally built in the 1950s and is located on West Point Avenue. Staff says the station has not been upgraded in more than 40 years and has exceeded its useful life. A feasibility study in June 2021 recommended SAM build a new pump station on the current site with a surge tank, manholes, piping and other features. The idea behind undergrounding the station is to fortify it against earthquakes.
SAM received four proposals, and staff recommend JMB Construction do the work at a price not to exceed $1.64 million. A consultant said a conditions assessment required replacing the electrical systems, which was partly why the cost increased past the previously approved amount of $1.26 million. Staff’s total estimated cost of the project, with electrical and engineering costs, is $2.3 million.
On Monday, the SAM board had the option to approve the contract with JMB. But multiple board members felt the project was over budget and the source of funding was unclear. The SAM board agreed that each of the member agencies should make a budget adjustment at their respective regular meetings so SAM can approve the deal with JMB in September.
▸ Finance award: The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada last month awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to SAM for fiscal year 2021-22. This is the second consecutive year SAM has received this certificate, which is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, Prathivadi said.
