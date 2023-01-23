UPDATED 11:40 p.m.: At least seven people were shot and killed in shootings around Half Moon Bay on Monday afternoon, authorities said.
The shootings were first reported at 2:20 p.m. The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office tweeted at 3:48 p.m. that it was responding to a shooting incident with multiple victims on Highway 92 between Highway 35 and Half Moon Bay. It appears the incident happened in the business complex behind the Spanish Town shops, and it was reported that the victims are Chinese farmworkers. Four dead people were found in the buildings off of Highway 92. A fifth victim was in critical condition and transported to Stanford Hospital. Three more bodies were found hours later at another mushroom farm two miles to the south on the 2100 block of Highway 1, authorities said.
The victims have not yet been publicly identified. Around 4:50 p.m., Sheriff's deputies arrested 67-year-old Half Moon Bay resident Chunli Zhao, and said there is no longer any threat to the public. San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said deputies had identified his vehicle and he was arrested when he drove to the substation on Kelly Avenue.
At a press conference just before 7 p.m., Corpus said that a motive for the shootings was still unknown, but the shooter is believed to be a worker at one of these farms and acted alone. A semi-automatic firearm was found in his vehicle, and the Sheriff's Office has not determined if the gun was illegal because the investigation is still ongoing. Several children at the scene of shootings, Corpus said. The Sheriff’s Office is working with the district attorney’s office to interview Chunli.
"This kind of shooting is horrific," Corpus said. "It's a tragedy we hear about far too often, but today it's hit home in San Mateo County."
The news was first reported by NBC Bay Area. The outlet said at least three victims were found inside a home on Mountain Mushroom Farm along Highway 92 and a fourth was found nearby.
Hours later, it was reported that three more bodies were found at another mushroom farm two miles away near the Rice-Trucking Soil Farm in Half Moon Bay farm off Highway 1, according to NBC. It is still not clear what the order of each shootings was, Corpus said.
By 4:30 p.m., authorities had staged an investigation hub outside California Terra Garden just east of Main Street. A local resident reported on social media that she heard four gunshots coming from the Spanish Town area around 2:45 p.m. Within thirty minutes, several other contributors to the social media thread said they could hear police sirens. Other people said they saw several police cars responding to the incident.
By 3:45 p.m., a helicopter and drones had been dispatched to search for the suspect near Mountain Mushroom Farm in Half Moon Bay, an anonymous source told The Review. The incident came two days after a high-profile mass shooting in Los Angeles.
A family reunification center was set up at the I.D.E.S. Hall on Main Street. The FBI is assisting the Sheriff's Office with the investigation with investigative and forensic resources, according to the bureau’s San Francisco field office Twitter.
At Monday night's press conference, Half Moon Bay Vice Mayor Joaquin Jimenez thanked law enforcement for their swift response to the devastating crime and urged the community to support the victims' families.
"There's really not much I can say about the pain we're feeling right now," Jimenez said.
"We are sickened by today’s tragedy in Half Moon Bay," San Mateo County Supervisor President Dave Pine said in a statement. "The scourge of gun violence has sadly hit home. We have not even had time to grieve for those lost in the terrible shooting in Monterey Park. Gun violence must stop. The State of California has among the strictest gun laws in the United States, which we have strengthened through local action here, but more must be done. The status quo cannot be tolerated."
In the same statement, newly sworn in Supervisor Ray Mueller, who represents the Coastside, said, "We are shocked and saddened by this news. Our hearts and support are with the community. We are currently working with the County to organize community mental health services and counseling. We are grateful to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office for apprehending the suspect in this matter. This scourge of gun violence that, in recent days, has afflicted our state and our community must come to an end!”
“I continue to monitor the unfolding tragedy that has taken place in Half Moon Bay," U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo said via a statement. "My gratitude to the San Mateo Sheriff’s Office who took the suspect into custody and are working the two scenes of the murders. Half Moon Bay is a beloved and tight-knit community, and we all stand with them and the families of the victims during this dark hour.”
This is a developing story. More information will be posted when available. This version corrects the spelling the Chunli Zhao.
To the Review: thank you again for your responsible, comprehensive, and thoughtful reporting. Thank you for being part of the bedrock of our community.
To politicians - local, state, and national - we see you. You have shown again and again that you are not capable of addressing this problem in any meaningful way. For some, this is your fault. For others, it is outside your control. But please know that your words have become empty and meaningless to me. In that spirit, I want to suggest an alternative activity for you:
Pull your car into your garage. Safely turn it off. Close the garage door. Keep the car windows and doors closed. Scream as loud as you can for as long as you can. Let your voice get hoarse. Wait until your fingers start to tingle. Until your lungs can't force anymore air between your vocal chords. And then stop. Take several minutes to recover. And then safely walk inside.
This act will accomplish a few things. First, you will know what the rest of us hear when you offer your "thoughts and prayers". Second, your directionless screams will offer the same care as your thoughts and prayers. Third, the physiological impacts of your exertion have a small chance of offering you some new perspective, something that might actually be helpful.
Although we are far from knowing each of the victims of this latest instance of domestic violence, me and my family mourn for each of them. Tragedy has always and will always be a part of the human experience. The whole point of our society is to avoid the most violent and awful kinds of tragedy, to learn from our small tragedies instead, and to value our connection to each other above ALL other things. We obviously failed at that yesterday. Today, though, like every day, is a chance to begin again. So whether you'll walk into city hall as the mayor or into your kids school as a parent or into a grocery store as a neighbor, pick yourself the **** up, seize every opportunity to be kind, and remember what the space between your birth and death is really about.
Condolences to family of Marciano Martinez-Jiminez and the six(?) unnamed Chinese victims. Pacifica's thoughts and prayers are with you Half Moon Bay.
A untold part of the story. Are there 67 year old people performing agriculture work? I worked in the floriculture industry as a teenager one summer. Who is producing our food? Is the entire staff elderly?
I agree Coastside, what is the backstory here to lead an individual to such a desparate act? I have so many questions, what conditions are the workers on these farms living in? Were housing or labor laws broken? Is this an unintended consequence of the switch to cannabis farming so generate profitability for both the farms and the jurisdictions involved ? I suspect there is a much bigger conversation around this than gun control and I fear it will sadly not be a part of the larger conversation.
Unfortunately there are 75 yo people performing agricultural work in HMB, and if they want to, have at it, but it's another story if they can't afford their insulin, etc. anymore.
Students at the high school were released during the height of the situation so there were kids roaming around downtown HMB. Parents were not notified of the situation until 4:38pm - more than 2 hours after the initial shootings at 2:20. The communication lag is a significant issue and needs to be addressed. Why were the kids not locked down at school?
My sincere condolences to family and friends in the community and outside the area. But I gotta ask…“The shootings were first reported at 2:20 p.m. The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office tweeted at 3:48 p.m. ” And what time were schools in the immediate vicinity dismissed this afternoon? And what time was CUSD notified?
Great job covering the news, HMB Team. When this is over, I hope you have a chance to rest, process, and reflect. You've been on the front lines of far too much trauma over the past several weeks.
Great reporting August. Our hearts go out to the families of the victims. Stay safe everyone and hold your love ones tight.
Ignorance and bigotry on your part egtgtg.
The 67-year old shooter was part of a gang, you think?
