After years of uncertainty, Seton Medical Center and its sister skilled nursing facility Seton Coastside in Moss Beach just might have a buyer.
A public meeting held by the California attorney general has been set for Monday to discuss the $40 million sale of the two facilities to AHMC Healthcare Inc., and San Mateo County officials are hopeful that it will seal the deal.
The potential sale comes after Seton owner Verity Health filed for bankruptcy in 2018. It has struggled to find a viable buyer since, threatening to close the two facilities in early March. That’s when the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors voted to give $20 million over four years to help a potential buyer so it can continue to operate the two hospitals during the transfer period, extending its life just as COVID-19 was beginning to spread in the Bay Area.
While they were unwilling to outright purchase the facilities at the time, county leaders expressed how important keeping them open is to the community. Supervisor Don Horsley said that if no buyer was able to commit, he would have supported saving Seton Coastside.
“We need those skilled nursing beds in the county,” Horsley said. “They are a center of excellence.”
Horsley said he’s hopeful there will be no more hold-ups with the sale. He is wary of this step across the desk of the attorney general, though, because it’s attorney general rules that got Verity in trouble in the first place.
In California, the attorney general oversees the sale of nonprofit hospitals to ensure the operation and level of care continues under each new buyer. But Horsley said that under former Attorney General Kamala Harris the rules were too strict. He said that Verity never had a chance of running a viable business while being required to continue the extensive charity work put in place by the Daughters of Charity Health System, which it acquired with the facilities in 2016.
“It really made Verity’s path impossible and forced it into bankruptcy,” Horsley said. “We hope that the attorney general modifies their requirements, that they don’t require the new buyer to do what the past attorney general did, which I think was disastrous.”
Horsley said that both facilities have been assets during the COVID-19 pandemic. Seton Medical is a state COVID-19 center and has been accepting and treating patients during the crisis, while Seton Coastside has effectively insulated itself and its residents. To date, it still has no reported cases of the virus.
Visit this site at 10 a.m. on July 6 to watch or provide public comment for the meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
This week Governor Newsom announced they would put Covid Cases from San Quentin Prison at Seton Hospital. Sheeze!
I still question why we, San Mateo County Resident contribute $20 Million dollars (from Measure K funds I believe) to prop up a Private Institution with Taxpayers money. I understand they care for the indigent or uninsured in the North County💰but to just hand over a blank check??? Hmmmm.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.