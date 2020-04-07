As Seton Medical Center in Daly City prepares for the worst amid the COVID-19 pandemic, its new leader is getting out the word: Seton is open and fully functioning for both COVID-19 patients and regular patients.
Newly appointed president of Seton Medical Center and Seton Coastside, Tony Armada, who formerly served as chief operating officer for parent company Verity Health, said he is aiming to have Seton Medical’s 177 state-designated COVID-19 beds fully operational by April 22.
But Armada wanted to make one thing clear: Seton is still open to non-COVID patients and is screening every person coming through its doors and quarantining potential COVID-19 patients away from others. He said their emergency room, intensive care unit and skilled nursing facilities are all fully operational.
“We’re taking every precaution, even through the emergency room,” Armada said. “We’re screening for COVID people of interest, so our ER is particular in making sure we’re cohorting COVID patients versus non-COVID patients.”
Armada said because of these strict protocols and because they are working with the state to make Seton Medical a COVID-19 center, residents should feel confident coming to Seton for treatment.
“If you think you have COVID, you may want to come to Seton,” Armada said.
Seton nurse and Coastside resident Debra Amour spoke out about personal protective equipment shortages at the hospital, and Armada agreed that the nationwide shortage is affecting Seton facilities. Nurses have said the hospital is running on less than a week’s supply of PPE, and are organizing demonstrations to ask the state for more equipment.
Armada said the safety of doctors and nurses remains his priority, and confirmed the hospital’s regular vendor distributors have only been delivering around 20 percent of the equipment they need. He said community businesses and residents have been working hard to fill the gap.
“That's not a solution to our national PPE crisis, but I’m just in awe as to how the community is supporting Seton in that regard, and I'd like to ask for more help,” Armada said.
