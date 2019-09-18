The California attorney general is reviewing a proposed sale of Seton Coastside Medical Center that would clarify the future of the Coastside’s only 24-hour standby emergency facility between Daly City and Santa Cruz.
The current conditions of a proposed sale require that Seton Coastside continue operating for at least six more years. The buyer, Strategic Global Management Inc., has indicated it agrees to those conditions, but some locals and organizations hope to see a stronger commitment to keeping Seton Coastside and its services open.
Verity Health, which currently operates Seton Coastside in Moss Beach and Seton Medical Center in Daly City, filed for bankruptcy about a year ago. When Verity Health bought the medical centers, it agreed to operate Seton Coastside at least until 2025. The attorney general could leave the requirements in place or modify them.
“We’d like them to keep some sort of urgent care there because there is nothing else,” Midcoast Community Council Chair Claire Toutant said during last week’s council meeting.
To purchase Seton Coastside and Seton Medical Center, SGM has agreed to pay $70 million for the two centers. But SGM, which is owned by Dr. Kali Chaudhuri, also noted that if the attorney general’s conditions do not include a requirement that Seton Medical Center and Seton Coastside remain open, the amount could change.
SGM did not respond to request for comment. Chaudhuri also is the founder of KPC Healthcare Inc. and other health care entities that operate hospitals and care facilities around the country.
The MCC approved a letter to Attorney General Xavier Becerra requesting that the physical and occupational therapy, laboratory and X-ray services offered at Seton Coastside be continued and expanded. The council also highlighted the value the skilled nursing facility provides to the Coastside and suggested giving local residents priority in admission to the skilled nursing facility.
“These services should be expanded and focused, as they provide an essential resource for our community, which is isolated by both geography and transportation,” the letter states.
Certified Nursing Assistant Vilma Casamina, who works at Seton Coastside and has lived in the area for 46 years, said it would be chaotic trying to relocate the skilled nursing facility patients over the hill and that it would be a tragedy if the center closed.
“My hope is, of course, to keep it open and running, especially for the community and the residents,” Casamina said. “It’s the only facility on the coast that runs from Santa Cruz to Pacifica. During the weekends, especially, we have a lot of people visiting the coast and anything could happen.”
An impact report prepared for the attorney general found that “continuing the operation of Seton Coastside’s Emergency Department ... is crucial for the availability and accessibility of emergency services to residents within the area.”
The National Union of Healthcare Workers, which represents 726 staff members at Seton Medical Center and Seton Coastside, said in a letter to the attorney general that it supports the sale but had concerns.
“The top priority for Seton workers is keeping the hospitals open with no decrease in medical services for the surrounding communities,” the union’s research director Fred Seavey said in a prepared statement. “We’re ready to work with the prospective owner to make that a reality, but it’s hard not (to) have concerns when the company has not committed to keeping the hospitals open long-term or seismically retrofitting Seton Medical Center.”
A letter from Verity Health to the deputy attorney general, dated Aug. 19, states that “SGM (is) committed to maintaining Seton Coastside for both Emergency Department and Skilled Nursing Facility services for the remaining term of the requirement of the AG conditions ... provided that the Coastside campus remains licensed and certified as part of Seton Medical Center.”
In the impact report, interviews with SGM representatives indicate the company has “concerns over the seismic and infrastructure improvements needed at the hospital but emphasized their desire to continue and expand operations at these facilities, knowing that these improvements will require significant capital expenditures.”
“I’ve had to be there for emergency care services at 3 in the morning,” former MCC member Chris Johnson told the council. “We can’t go backward from the level of service that is there now.”
