UPDATED 2:30 p.m.: Skilled nursing facility Seton Coastside in Moss Beach just might be at the highest risk for a deadly COVID-19 outbreak. But employees and families of patients say it feels safe for now.
In mid-March, when the county ordered all skilled nursing facilities to be closed to visitors, Mike Schumacher and his wife went to check, just in case. Their son has lived in the facility since 2013. They were turned away.
“They've done a good job of sealing in the place because we can’t get in,” Schumacher said.
Seton Medical Center and Seton Coastside President Tony Armada said the facility is effectively locked down to outsiders, which employees in the Moss Beach facility confirmed.
Praktisha Sunar, a nursing assistant at the long-term care part of the facility, said managers took early steps to secure the facility and its 110 resident patients from COVID-19 and have protocols in place if anyone — staff or residents — get sick. In accordance with the county’s order, no unauthorized visitors are allowed into the facility, and every person who enters is screened for COVID-19. Sunar said about five patients have been tested so far — all have come back negative — and any resident who shows any of the many COVID-19 symptoms is put in isolation right away.
“We are taking every precaution we can,” Sunar said. “We are taking every illness really seriously.”
Another Seton Coastside employee, who wished to remain anonymous, agreed. He works with patients with mobility issues, getting them from place to place in the facility. He said every essential worker who comes to the facility has their temperature checked and answers a questionnaire about recent travel and if they have experienced any COVID-19 symptoms.
He said high-touch surfaces and machines get wiped down frequently and always in between patients. While he said the facility isn’t facing a debilitating shortage of personal protective equipment, staff are being careful not to burn through the supplies they have. Most residents aren’t wearing masks, but he said staff is giving them out to those who wish to use them. He feels confident the virus won’t spread into the facility.
“There is very limited access to the facility,” he said. “There are very few people coming in and out and even if they are coming in and out, they are isolated. ... It would surprise me greatly to hear about a spread here.”
The biggest change for residents, he said, has been that their families are no longer able to visit them. Like the Schumachers, many families choose to house their loved ones nearby so they can visit often.
“It's taking a toll on them, but the facility is doing a good job keeping them in high spirits and getting their family on calls,” the employee said.
He said some residents are starting to feel cooped up, but said staff is working to help them maintain their routines while keeping them safely distanced from one another. At first, he said, residents were worried by what they heard on the news.
“But as the days have gone by, and nothing has really happened, they’ve relaxed a little bit,” he said. “They've seen how hard we’ve tried to make sure it doesn’t happen here.”
Sunar said keeping everyone safe takes teamwork. Nearly every day, Seton Coastside staff have meetings to keep employees informed about what precautions they need to be taking. She said although staff are already fully trained in patient care, they’ve repeatedly run through the proper hand-washing technique and use of PPE to keep everyone on the same page. Sunar said because nearly all services are in-house, the facility hasn’t had any problems yet in getting necessary food or supplies for their residents.
Seton Coastside also operates a standby emergency room, but Sunar said she’s not worried about any cross contamination from the ER. She said very few patients come into the ER and there is little interaction between it and the rest of the facility.
Most of Sunar’s patients are older, and many have dementia. She said she tries to keep them updated on what’s going on and why the dining and TV rooms are closed and all group activities, like bingo and singing groups have been canceled.
For now, both employees feel safe. They think the Coastside and the facility are isolated enough.
“I am waiting for the moment that I feel like I’m not safe anymore,” the mobility assistant said. “I am gagueing too if it’s still safe to come to work, and every day, the answer has been yes so far.”
