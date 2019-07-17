When Norm Coleman, who lives at Half Moon Village, received the letter saying his housing costs were going up, he was shocked. His portion of rent would increase by 50 percent on Aug. 1.
“It just came out of the blue,” Coleman said.
Since then, Coleman’s nephew, Steve Grant, has been advocating on behalf of his uncle, researching and making calls.
“There was no notice,” Grant said. “There was no explanation of why it’s going up.”
What feels like a rent increase to residents results from a change in policy. The Housing Authority of the County of San Mateo said it will now charge low-income tenants 30 percent of their income as rent. Previously, the Housing Authority used a tiered subsidy table to determine how much rent to charge.
MidPen Housing, which owns Half Moon Village and did not respond to requests for comment, requested a 2 percent rent increase. The majority of Coleman’s increase is a result of the new policy and not that rent increase.
“What’s really changing, it’s not that MidPen is sending a higher bill to the tenant,” said Ken Cole, director of the housing authority, “it’s that the housing authority is telling the tenant that they’re going to need to pay more.”
The housing authority internally approved the policy about six months ago. The change only affects project-based units like Half Moon Village. The rationale behind the change was to initiate a one-time increase bringing people who were not already paying 30 percent of their income on rent up to that amount.
“After they get through this bump, they shouldn’t see another increase,” Cole said.
Tenants receive a letter, like the one Coleman and others in Half Moon Village have, when they complete their annual recertification that determines whether their income has risen.
Going forward, residents should only see their portion of rent increase if their income goes up.
Another woman, who requested anonymity because she is still researching the situation on her own, has lived at Half Moon Village for four years and received a similar notice.
She was paying $103 for rent. It will increase to $229 on Aug. 1.
“They switched the program,” she said. “They switched from the tiered subsidy table, and the reality is most people don’t even know what that is. Most people have no clue.
“There’s something wrong,” she added. “They can’t just automatically do it.”
But the housing authority can make these changes. The county housing authority is one of 39 with a special status called “moving to work” that allows it to “experiment with different ways of providing subsidies to get people to move from welfare to work.” The housing authority, however, found that the system wasn’t beneficial for those on a fixed income, like seniors.
Officials said there was no public input or notice because the change was a reversion back to a standard policy.
“(Move to work) has been very successful effort here in our county, but it’s a form that does not work well for seniors or disabled people,” Cole said.
While some residents may have preferred the tiered subsidy table system, Cole said, it also presented problems for those on fixed incomes. The rent increases at Mercy Housing, for example, were a result of the old system.
“That smaller group of people see their portion of the rent go up, but in the long run this will insulate them against future increases to their share,” Cole said.
For now, these residents, who often make around $1,000 a month, are feeling the pinch.
“They’re not large numbers, but, basically, we’re talking about people who are poverty level and throwing this giant increase at them,” said Grant.
