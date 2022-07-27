On a recent trip to the Charles M. Schulz Museum in Santa Rosa some enthusiastically explained the varied services provided by the Pacifica Senior Center. The trip to the museum was just one of the ways the center engages the community's seniors and provides support.
One way the center sets itself apart from other services is its accountability team, headed by some of the seniors themselves.
The Seniors In Action Advisory Council is made up of elected members, and functions to advocate for seniors in the community. Monthly meetings are held at 1 p.m. on the third Monday of the month at the Pacifica Community Center, with senior services staff, chairs of groups and representatives from Pacifica senior housing communities.
Seniors In Action membership runs from September through August, but applicants can join at any time during the year. Fees are $25 per senior (60+) and include a subscription to the Senior Tidings newsletter, parking placard for Crespi Lot C, a “Seniors Matter” lanyard, and discounts on classes and special events. A SIA membership is not required to use center services or attend events.
The center is located at the Pacifica Community Center, 540 Crespi Drive, and is open on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
The Pacifica Senior Center offers several other programs to provide essential services and opportunities to enhance seniors’ quality of life by reducing isolation and promoting socialization. You don’t have to be a Pacifica resident to participate.
Programs like computer classes, tutorials on Apple devices and online skills, family tree research, quilting, bocce ball, bridge clubs and grief support are just some of the many programs and activities in which seniors can get involved.
Current services being provided include “Grab and Go” lunches, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. For a full list of activities and services, or for more information about the organization, visit cityofpacifica.org/seniorservices, or call (650) 738-7384.
