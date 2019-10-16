As the Coastside recovers from PG&E’s planned power shut-off, some social service agencies are taking a look at their own disaster preparedness planning.
Senior Coastsiders Executive Director Sandi Winter, who took over the role in April, has been working to prepare her clients and also neighboring organizations by coming up with a joint preparedness plan. She is coordinating with Coastside Adult Day Health Center, Sea Crest School and the three senior housing sites nearby.
“I felt it was really important that as leaders of these different organizations that we got together to talk about this and try and come up with a plan,” Winter said.
Winter is a trained member of the Coastside’s Community Emergency Response Team and a licensed amateur radio operator.
“I feel responsible for the people in this building and so I wanted to feel as prepared as possible,” Winter said.
Senior Coastsiders already has an emergency plan, but now Winter is hoping to expand and collaborate with other organizations for a stronger team response.
“I felt there was not a connection with the other groups that we are so close to,” Winter said. “Within a very short area there about a 1,000 people who are either older adults or kids who could be impacted if there was an emergency.”
Dubbed “Senior Coastsiders and neighbors,” the group has had three meetings so far, with representatives from each organization or school. Winter also invited members of CERT, the amateur radio group, the city of Half Moon Bay, and Coastside Fire Protection District personnel. As an exercise, Winter invited all the representatives from the group to each take a tour of all the facilities.
“So, in the event that something happens and we have to evacuate people to another location we know where the designated gathering space is at that location,” Winter said.
To better communicate during an emergency, each member of the group is synced on the same channel using their amateur radios. As plans continue to come together, Winter is seeking solutions for transporting people to the designated shelter sites in the city should a disaster strike and people need medical attention.
“We can shelter people on site for about 12 hours before needing to move them to a designated shelter with assigned shelter workers,” Winter said.
The city’s shelter sites are located on the north side of town, meaning people wheelchair bound, who need oxygen or use walkers may need to be manually transported to safety. Winter said she is continuing to work with city and county officials to find options for transportation. She’s also exploring ways to utilize the solar panels on the roof of the Senior Coastsiders building to use for long-term power outages.
“It’s about how can we be more prepared and be more cohesive in the event of disaster,” Winter said.
