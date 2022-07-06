If you’ve ever wondered where Santa eats his lunch, check out the dining room at Senior Coastsiders on any weekday.
“Senior Coastsiders has everything I could possibly want as a senior,” said David Martin, locally known as Santa, over a burger at the organization’s 45th anniversary celebration on Friday. He eats lunch at the organization’s Main Street building every day.
The nonprofit started in 1977 as a small meal delivery initiative and has since swelled into a robust community resource for the coast’s older residents. In addition to serving more than 150 meals daily, it provides educational and recreational programming, social events, health and wellness services and more with the help of 250 volunteers.
Martin, who is experiencing homelessness, has counted on Senior Coastsiders for meals and socializing for four years. “It satisfies all of my needs,” he said.
Twenty-five volunteers served barbecue and potato salad to more than 200 seniors at the event. Their T-shirts read: “Aging — so cool, everyone is doing it!”
Kathy Conroy began volunteering weekly with Senior Coastsiders when she retired. “I’m paying it forward now, because I will be here shortly, eating lunch and taking classes,” she said before running a pulled-pork sandwich to an attendee.
The food was donated by The Barn, Half Moon Bay Brewing Co., Spangler’s Market, and Granatus. After the meal, the band Ticket to Ride played Beatles tunes.
In the lead-up to the event, the organization’s kitchen staff and volunteers helped serve and deliver more than 700 meals. Five hundred were delivered to make sure coastal seniors have meals over the holiday weekend. The other 200 were made on Friday for the event. “We haven’t pushed out this many since COVID,” said kitchen manager Edna Martinez.
Senior Coastsiders moved to its Main Street address in 2014, into a building it shares with several other nonprofits providing health care and housing to seniors. Its facilities include art, computer, media and dining rooms, two outdoor patios and an industrial kitchen. Current programming offerings range from computer tutoring to pilates to creative writing. Most of these classes are free and taught both in-person and on Zoom.
Executive Director Sandra Winter has led the organization since 2019. Winter’s goal is to meet seniors’ basic and higher-level needs. Through meal delivery, home repair and care management services, the organization helps seniors with the essentials. The robust calendar of social events, educational opportunities and well-being classes address those higher-level needs, helping coastal seniors live rich, social lives and engage in life-long learning.
Participants like Vera Speier gush about the strong community. After Speier’s husband died three years ago, she suffered from loneliness. “I thought that was it, that I would quietly wind down my life,” she said.
She began attending crafting classes and eating meals at Senior Coastsiders. “Senior Coastsiders put new meaning to my life,” she said. “I met people who understood how I felt.”
As the Coastside senior population grows, Senior Coastsiders has ambitious goals to help people age successfully. Research conducted during the pandemic revealed the importance of contemplative practices for resilience among the elderly. Partnering with University of California, San Francisco, it is launching a slate of classes on meditation and mindfulness.
A newly purchased van will enable more group field trips. Winter also hopes to partner with local youth organizations to launch an intergenerational interviewing project inspired by NPR’s StoryCorps.
“The diversity of services offered and high quality of care — I cannot praise Senior Coastsiders enough,” said Martin.
