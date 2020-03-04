Info on Medicare Advantage
Are you unhappy with your Medicare Advantage Plan? Does your Medicare Advantage Plan cover your medications and/or medical providers? Are you thinking about switching back to Original Medicare?
A HICAP Community Educator will explain the differences between the Medicare Advantage Plans offered in San Mateo County, the deadline to change your coverage and how to change your plan. The meeting is set for 6 p.m. tonight, March 4, at Senior Coastsiders, 925 Main St.
See photos from Galapagos Islands
Carolyn Belknap, a computer tutor at Senior Coastsiders and an avid photographer, had the chance to make a "bucket list" trip to the Galapagos Islands in January and returned with many memories and some great photos of the local wildlife.
She will be presenting a slideshow at 1 p.m. on March 18 at Senior Coastsiders. Transportation following the presentation can be provided. Call the Senior Coastsiders office to arrange for a ride 726-9056.
— from staff reports
