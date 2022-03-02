Richard Blum, a longtime member of the University of California Board of Regents and husband of U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, died Sunday evening after a long battle with cancer. He was 86.
Blum died at the family home, Feinstein announced Monday morning.
“My heart is broken today. My husband was my partner and best friend for more than 40 years,” Feinstein said. “He was by my side for the good times and for the challenges. I am going to miss him terribly.”
Blum, who was chairman of Blum Capital Partners, an equity investment management firm, was a longtime friend of the Dalai Lama.
