UPDATED 7:30 a.m.: San Mateo County elections officials were counting votes well into the night on Tuesday. By the time semi-official results were announced, 258,402 votes had been counted representing a 58.4 percent voter turnout in the county.
The Half Moon Bay City Clerk had called Measure U, which had 74 percent of the vote. The measure's passage locks in an increase in the transient occupancy tax from its current 12 percent to 14 percent beginning in July 2021, with a bump to 15 percent scheduled for 2022. Only hotels, bed and breakfast and inns located within the Half Moon Bay city limits will be impacted by the tax increase.
In the only contested City Council race, political newcomer Joaquin Jimenez was leading with nearly 61 percent of the vote over current Mayor Adam Eisen. Jimenez's victory would be historic as the first Latino member of a council that leads a city with a significant Latino population.
In the Cabrillo Unified School District, the two incumbents appeared to have comfortable leads. Kimberly Hines had 71 percent of the vote in Trustee Area B. In Area D, incumbent Sophia Layne was leading with 64 percent of the vote.
In the La Honda Unified School District, Mary Windram, Lisa Mateja and Renee Erridge appeared to have won seats on the board of trustees. Former board member Andy Wilson appeared to be failing in his bid to regain a seat on the board.
In the San Mateo County Harbor District, incumbents Tom Mattusch and Virginia Chang Kiraly were leading over their challengers in their respective races. While Mattusch seemed to have a comfortable lead, with 50 percent among three candidates, Chang Kiraly had 51 percent of the vote to Kirsten Keith's 49 percent and were separated by about 1,100 votes in the countywide race.
Dan Haggerty, Gregg Dieguez and Jill Grant had leads in the Midcoast Community Council race that will put three on the board. All had between 27 and 30 percent of the vote. Newcomer Andra Anderson was about 1,000 votes shy of winning a seat.
Both Mattusch and Kiraly have earned the loyalty of the public unions. There is a reason why and it has to do with lots of yours's and your children's money and even more public employees.
We lost.
