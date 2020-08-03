  1. Home
  2. Local News Stories
Registrants were polled
More people gave their spring online remote learning experience a "C" than any other grade. And most said they have good internet service on the coast.

On Saturday, the Half Moon Bay Review hosted its first-ever virtual town hall. The subject was getting Coastside kids back to school this fall, and it drew hundreds of attendees. If you missed it, you can watch the recording on YouTube.

More than 300 people registered for the call and more than 200 listened in and contributed questions for Cabrillo Unified School District representatives, a teacher, parents and students and a mental health expert from the community. The event was translated live into Spanish, another first for the Review.

The first part, consisting of a discussion between Review Editorial Director Clay Lambert and panelists can be seen here. The question-and-answer portion can be seen here.

We'd love to hear what you thought of the format and any other comments you might have. Send them to clay@hmbreview.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments