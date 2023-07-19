Second Harvest Food Bank of Silicon Valley said goodbye to a long-term worker today at Susan Takalo’s retirement party. As an employee for 40 years, she saw the organization through the Loma Prieta earthquake, the 2008 economic recession and the recent COVID-19 pandemic, among many other events.
Takalo is a Half Moon Bay resident and will continue to do volunteer work with the San Mateo County Pride Initiative, CoastPride and the San Mateo County Commission on the Status of Women, the last of which she was appointed to serve in January.
“I am proud of my work, and I am grateful for the opportunity to have been able to help so many people for so many years,” Takalo said.
Though the four decades of work imply otherwise, Takalo did not originally plan to work for a food bank.
“When I got out of college, I wanted to be a teacher and then I realized I didn’t, so I got a government job … where they paid a nonprofit for me to work there,” she said. “It was with a small food organization in Santa Cruz, and I just loved it. I just loved the fact that I was doing something important every day and making a living … I did that for five years, and then I got my job at Second Harvest.
“That was 39 years ago,” she said.
In those nearly four decades, Takalo has not only seen the organization grow, but helped it to do so. Second Harvest CEO Leslie Bacho has been able to learn from the deep knowledge that Takalo has of the organization.
“Susan (Takalo) joined Second Harvest really at the start of the organization,” Bacho said. “Second Harvest was founded in 1974, and Susan joined ’84. When she joined, the organization was still very small and mostly managed by volunteers, and she came on to manage those volunteers and really kind of develop our first volunteer program.
“She also even learned to do things like drive a forklift, because in that day everybody was having to do a little bit of everything,” Bacho said. “She has really grown with the organization as we've grown so significantly, but one thing that's been consistent throughout is just her deep knowledge of the community and advocacy for our partners and clients.”
During the pandemic years, this knowledge and advocacy was incredibly important to keeping the organization working at its highest level.
Takalo developed a system to track the food.
”How much food does each of (our 500 locations) need, and what kind of food do they need?” she explained. “I was able to develop a tracking system for that so that it made it possible for us to project how much we need based on what the need is in the community. So that was a really important part of our ability to ramp up so quickly.”
Even in non-crisis times, Takalo’s commitment to the organization has shone through the work she does.
“Susan is a very straight shooter; she will call it like she sees it,” Bacho said. “Whenever we're in a meeting together, if there's something that's happening that just didn't seem quite right to her, she will always speak up.”
For her part, Takalo appreciated those she worked with, commending their dedication and ability to support one another through stressful times.
“The work can be really hard, it can be stressful, it can be emotionally challenging, because you're working with people who are struggling, people who are having a hard time," she said. "So the staff there has been really wonderful because we're all able to think, ‘Oh, we're doing something important, so let’s go through the stress of it (together).’”
The food bank helps with more than food. It operates with other nonprofits that work in areas such as housing or education so that the basic necessity of food is not a problem to worry about.
“We serve around 500,000 people a month with food, but we have a strategy and advocacy area that helps to work with the government to do the free school meals, and does a lot of work for schools providing breakfast,” Takalo said.
Takalo is leaving an organization working toward being more involved with the wider community.
“I'm excited about the potential of the food bank supporting the food element of some other initiatives,” Takalo said. “It has an initiative for affordable housing, and if they're able to get free food, then that stretches their dollars. So I think that focus on working more in the community and being more visible as a partner is going to be a really important step for Second Harvest.”
Though Takalo will not be around to spearhead those steps forward, the work she has done remains integral to the spirit and foundation of Second Harvest.
“I'm so happy for her to retire, but it is so hard to imagine this organization without her because she is somebody who brings just, like, great history and knowledge of what we do,” Bacho said. “(She) also does it with such heart and passion. It's just such a really special combination. And, yeah, it's hard to imagine the day to day without her here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.