Susan Takalo

Half Moon Bay resident Susan Takalo helped Second Harvest through difficult days of the pandemic and various economic crises in her 40 years of employment.

Second Harvest Food Bank of Silicon Valley said goodbye to a long-term worker today at Susan Takalo’s retirement party. As an employee for 40 years, she saw the organization through the Loma Prieta earthquake, the 2008 economic recession and the recent COVID-19 pandemic, among many other events. 

Takalo is a Half Moon Bay resident and will continue to do volunteer work with the San Mateo County Pride Initiative, CoastPride and the San Mateo County Commission on the Status of Women, the last of which she was appointed to serve in January. 

