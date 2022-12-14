The Pacifica School District reported 27 cases of COVID-19 among students last week, the highest weekly total since the start of the school year in August. The statistic offers one glimpse into a trend that has county health officials bracing for the simultaneous onslaught of COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus in what some pundits have dubbed a “tridemic.”
The high number of cases of two familiar seasonal viral illnesses combined with a winter COVID-19 surge threatens to overwhelm hospitals in the coming weeks.
In her monthly “Message from the Chief” issued on Dec. 7, Louise Rogers, chief of San Mateo County Health, wrote that “with multiple respiratory viruses now circulating widely in San Mateo County, getting the vaccines to protect against COVID and Influenza and taking extra precautions can make a difference.”
At the end of November only about one-quarter of county residents had received the bivalent COVID-19 booster even though numerous studies have shown the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines and boosters for preventing serious illnesses and hospitalization. During the Board of Supervisors meeting last week Rogers’ team said that “this year’s flu shot appears to be a good match for the influenza strains circulating.”
Rogers’ message stated that flu activity in California currently falls within the “very high” category as set by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Rogers also described “increasing COVID activity as seen in reported cases, wastewater surveillance and hospitalization levels.”
Data posted by Google subsidiary Verily, which measures virus levels in sewage, shows a steady climb from early November into December in the amounts of RSV in samples from Half Moon Bay. Counts for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, in the Half Moon Bay sewage leveled off immediately following Thanksgiving, but the latest sample recorded on Dec. 7 showed a spike nearly tripling the amount present just two days earlier.
Studies led by researchers at Stanford have shown that the presence of viruses in sewage correlates with the prevalence of infections in the population contributing to the waste that is collected. The data does not reveal specific information about the number of people who contract the diseases.
The wastewater data for Pacifica shows a steep rise in the presence of flu and RSV that is again approaching high levels reached at the end of November. SARS-CoV-2 levels dropped from highs recorded on Dec. 5 but remain much higher than they were for most of the fall.
County Health spokesman Preston Merchant said that the extent of infection and illness rates would become clearer over the next few weeks. He said hospitals are under strain, but they continue to make the adjustments needed to accommodate increased capacity.
County and state health officials are urging the public to take measures to help prevent the spread of the viral infections over the holidays and through the winter months. Recommendations include getting flu vaccines and COVID boosters, wearing N95 masks indoors and avoiding crowded indoor spaces.
The county recommends that anyone experiencing symptoms of respiratory illness should stay home until the symptoms are mild and improving, test for COVID, and mask while contagious. The California Department of Public Health announced this week that COVID testing sites will now also offer flu tests so anyone experiencing symptoms can determine the appropriate course of treatment.
School districts are also planning for possible surges when students return to class in January. The Cabrillo Unified School District reminded families that the California Department of Public Health highly recommends COVID tests for children the night before or the morning of return to school on Jan. 4.
comments
What importance should an individual place on “surges” going forward?
From Google: "San Mateo County Population 2021", the graph...
San Mateo County population (2019) = 764,810
San Mateo County population (2020) = 758,308
San Mateo County population (2021) = 737,888
San Mateo County population (2022) = 773,640
From the County Data Dashboard...
Total Covid-19 Deaths over the past 33 months = 856 (from March 17, 2020)
Please note that the elderly make up the majority of those who succumbed.
If expressed as number of deaths per 12 months = (856)(12)/33 = 311
From Macrotrends.Net...
U.S. Death Rate
(2020) 8.880 per 1000
(2021) 8.977 per 1000
(2022) 9.075 per 1000
Expected deaths by year...
(2020) (8.880)(758308/1000) = 6733
(2021) (8.977)(737888/1000) = 6624
(2022) (9.075)(773640/1000) = 7020
Covid assigned deaths by year as a percentage of expected deaths...
(2020) 311/6733 = 0.046 or 4.6%
(2021) 311/6624 = 0.047 or 4.7%
(2022) 311/7020 = 0.044 or 4.4%
Now, the number of Covid-assigned deaths as a population percentage...
(2020) 311/758308 = 0.00041 or 0.041%
(2021) 311/737888 = 0.00042 or 0.042%
(2022) 311/773640 = 0.00040 or 0.040%
You may decide if you are one of the vulnerable and
whether a 4 in 10,000 risk is relevant to your daily life.
People are not testing....and not reporting ......covid numbers are rising.....
County oversight needs to continue and strengthen.
