The Pacifica School District reported 27 cases of COVID-19 among students last week, the highest weekly total since the start of the school year in August. The statistic offers one glimpse into a trend that has county health officials bracing for the simultaneous onslaught of COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus in what some pundits have dubbed a “tridemic.”

The high number of cases of two familiar seasonal viral illnesses combined with a winter COVID-19 surge threatens to overwhelm hospitals in the coming weeks.

Scott McVicker

What importance should an individual place on “surges” going forward?

From Google: "San Mateo County Population 2021", the graph...

San Mateo County population (2019) = 764,810

San Mateo County population (2020) = 758,308

San Mateo County population (2021) = 737,888

San Mateo County population (2022) = 773,640

From the County Data Dashboard...

Total Covid-19 Deaths over the past 33 months = 856 (from March 17, 2020)

Please note that the elderly make up the majority of those who succumbed.

If expressed as number of deaths per 12 months = (856)(12)/33 = 311

From Macrotrends.Net...

U.S. Death Rate

(2020) 8.880 per 1000

(2021) 8.977 per 1000

(2022) 9.075 per 1000

Expected deaths by year...

(2020) (8.880)(758308/1000) = 6733

(2021) (8.977)(737888/1000) = 6624

(2022) (9.075)(773640/1000) = 7020

Covid assigned deaths by year as a percentage of expected deaths...

(2020) 311/6733 = 0.046 or 4.6%

(2021) 311/6624 = 0.047 or 4.7%

(2022) 311/7020 = 0.044 or 4.4%

Now, the number of Covid-assigned deaths as a population percentage...

(2020) 311/758308 = 0.00041 or 0.041%

(2021) 311/737888 = 0.00042 or 0.042%

(2022) 311/773640 = 0.00040 or 0.040%

You may decide if you are one of the vulnerable and

whether a 4 in 10,000 risk is relevant to your daily life.

Why

People are not testing....and not reporting ......covid numbers are rising.....

County oversight needs to continue and strengthen.

