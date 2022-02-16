Emergency crews responded to Rockaway Beach at about 6 p.m. on Feb. 10 following a report of a surfer in distress. However, the subsequent search failed to find anyone in harm’s way.
North County Fire Authority was joined by U.S. Coast Guard air and marine units. They turned up nothing and there was no sign of property on the beach that may have belonged to someone who was missing.
