The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 75-year-old woman last seen in Half Moon Bay on Monday afternoon.
Authorities sent an SMC Alert this morning saying that Sandra Reboli was last seen in Half Moon Bay at 4 p.m. on Monday. She is 5-foot-1, 150 pounds with brown and gray hair. She could be driving a sage Lexus ES330 with California plates, 8UTE616.
She is considered at risk due to medical issues. Anyone with any information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911.
