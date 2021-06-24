Rescue crews scoured the water at Tunitas Creek Beach for a missing Stockton man on Thursday morning after friends said he wandered off from the beach. By afternoon first-responders had called off the search without finding the man.
The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office responded about 5 a.m. to a report of a man who was in the water and in distress, according to a Sheriff’s release. Deputies met with people who reported the missing man who said 36-year-old Florentino Suan Pasco Jr. left the group about an hour earlier. His friends say they believed he went into the water.
The Sheriff’s Office used a drone in the search. It was joined by a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter and searchers from the San Mateo County Harbor District.
Anyone with any information about the disappearance is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office tip line at (800) 547-2700.
