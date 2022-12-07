For the last few weeks, people passing through downtown Half Moon Bay have watched a marine-themed mural emerge on the south edge of Mac Dutra Plaza.
“I think everybody was very excited to see something growing up,” said Jane Kim, lead artist on the project and founder of the Coastside art studio Ink Dwell.
Commissioned by Sea Crest School in Half Moon Bay to commemorate its 25th anniversary last year, the mural was spearheaded by Kerri Conlon, who has deep ties to the school both as a board member and a parent. From concept to completion, the project has been two years in the making.
“We thought it would be a great gift back to the city,” said Lauren Miller, head of Sea Crest School. “Sea Crest has been serving kids here on the Coastside for 25 years and we’re proud to be a part of the Half Moon Bay community.”
Stephanie Hanepen, Sea Crest’s director of admissions, said the mural contributes to the post-pandemic revitalization of downtown Half Moon Bay.
“I think that this took it over the top for sure,” she said.
Conlon explained that Kim was chosen to design and paint the mural in part because she is a Coastsider.
“She knows the local marine wildlife,” said Conlon.
What’s more, Kim is a fastidious observer of the natural world who uses art to inform people’s movement through that world.
“My background is in fine art, but also in scientific illustration, and so I bring those two disciplines together to bring the world exciting works of art and to help people to have a better understanding of nature and the environment around them,” said Kim.
The new mural overlooking Mac Dutra Plaza depicts 11 plant and animal species that belong to the marine ecosystem in Half Moon Bay. A giant kelp forest serves as an underwater dwelling for various marine creatures including a Pacific red octopus and ochre sea stars.
Kim said that taxonomic diversity was a priority. For example, the sea lion is a mammal, the jeweled top snail and the purple dwarf olive snail are mollusks, and the kelp crab is a crustacean.
“We wanted the mural to be focused on marine science and we wanted it to be educational,” said Miller. “It’s really a tribute to the Pacific Ocean.”
Kim said people should look for a special detail that she tucked away.
“You can see that our big fish, like sharks, are not in this mural, but I did represent them in a fun way,” said Kim. “There’s actually a great white shark tooth that’s floating among the swirl. Sharks lose teeth every day, so it was a fun way to still incorporate the presence of our large fish predators without actually painting its full body.”
Also look for a water droplet that doubles as a pin dropped on a map. The text inside reads, “YOU ARE HERE.”
“I think when human beings see a map, their first inclination is to try to figure out where they belong on that map or if they’ve been there,” said Kim. “If you see a map of your town, you’re, like, ‘Oh, that’s where my house is,’ right? So the map paired with the kelp forest teeming with life is hopefully a reminder to understand that we are in such a special setting ecologically.”
