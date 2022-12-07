Ink Dwell Studio

Chelsea Roberts, left, Jane Kim, center, and Sami Chang put a final coat on a new mural by Ink Dwell Studio in Mac Dutra Plaza on Nov. 23. 

 Anna Hoch-Kenney / Review

For the last few weeks, people passing through downtown Half Moon Bay have watched a marine-themed mural emerge on the south edge of Mac Dutra Plaza.

“I think everybody was very excited to see something growing up,” said Jane Kim, lead artist on the project and founder of the Coastside art studio Ink Dwell.

Tags

April Seager is a staff writer covering events and endeavors in the Coastside community. She received a master of arts in German literature from Brigham Young University and completed graduate work in German studies at Washington University in St. Louis.  

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories