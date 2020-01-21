  1. Home
Half Moon Bay’s Sea Crest School announced last week it hired Lauren Miller, assistant head of school at The Presentation School in Sonoma, to be its new head of school.

According to Sea Crest School Board Chair Tanya Gulesserian, Miller stood out among a competitive field of more than 50 candidates due to her strengths in developing curriculum that uses technology and experiential learning. Gulesserian said the hiring committee was also drawn to Miller because of her outreach experience.

“She has experience creating new programs for enrollment, innovative giving and community partnership programs,” Gulesserian said.

Miller holds a bachelor’s degree from San Francisco State University and a master’s in education with a multisubject teaching credential from Dominican University of California. She will begin at Sea Crest School on July 1.

“We are really excited to have her,” Gulesserian said. “She is really looking forward to becoming part of the Sea Crest community and the Half Moon Bay community as a whole.”

— Sarah Wright

