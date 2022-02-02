School districts on the San Mateo County coast participated in an annual process last week known as School Accountability Report Cards. The report cards are required by the state and provide a snapshot of performance across a spectrum of educational efforts.
According to the California Department of Education, the law requires every school receiving state funding to prepare and distribute a SARC by Feb. 1 each year. The department’s website states, “The purpose of the report card is to provide parents and the community with important information about each school.” It goes on to explain that “the public may also use a SARC to evaluate and compare schools on a variety of indicators.”
The accountability report cards are supposed to include student demographic data, information about facilities and staffing, details on textbooks, results of standard tests, and financial information. In addition, districts are required to notify parents about the availability of the reports and how to access them.
Each district on the coast used a slightly different format for their accountability reports and included different information.
The 2020-2021 submissions by Cabrillo Unified School District lack information in many of the required categories. In a memorandum to the school board, district Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction Leticia Bhatia wrote that “... the data presented in the SARCs reflect what is currently available.” She added that SARCs would be updated to reflect new data when it becomes available. In the meantime, Cabrillo Unified’s report cards contain many blank sections or “N/A.”
An executive order by Gov. Gavin Newsom exempted schools from reporting certain 2019-2020 data due to the pandemic and the suspension of testing. Cabrillo’s SARCs are missing significant data from 2020-2021 as well. The SARCs state that this is “because these data are not comparable to other year data due to the COVID-19 pandemic during the 2020-2021 school year. As such, it is inappropriate to compare results of the 2020-2021 school year to other school years.”
The report cards from all of the districts include evaluations of the condition of school facilities, which range from “exemplary” at Ocean Shore Elementary in Pacifica to poor at schools such as Farallone View and El Granada elementary schools in Cabrillo Unified.
The accountability reports provide an opportunity to compare spending on a per student basis at individual schools, revealing considerable disparities both within and between districts.
Cabrillo Unified spends about $12,000 per pupil at three of its four elementary schools. At Kings Mountain Elementary, which reported a much lower enrollment of 55 students, costs exceed $17,000 per pupil. La Honda Elementary, with 69 students, spends about $13,000 for each child.
In Pacifica School District the averages are significantly lower, with all schools in the neighborhood of $6,000 per student. The outlier is the district’s home schooling program, which costs over $25,000 per student. The program allows parents to design curricula according to individual needs and learning styles, with consultation and assistance from credentialed teachers.
A bill signed by Gov. Newsom last July also requires districts to provide daily or weekly synchronous instruction for independent study during the current school year. The law is intended to address unique circumstances created by the COVID pandemic. Charter schools are exempt from providing independent study under the temporary requirement.
The major factors determining the wide variance in school costs appear to be teacher salaries and student-to-teacher ratios. According to the accountability reports, average teacher salaries in Pacifica range from $59,000 at Sunset Ridge Elementary to $67,000 at Vallemar Elementary. The home school program, which relies on the most experienced teachers to advise multiple families on curricula, tips the scales at an average salary of $84,000.
In the La Honda-Pescadero Unified School District, teacher salaries average just below $70,000.
Cabrillo Unified’s accountability reports list $73,866 as the average salary for every school, suggesting that this is a district average rather than specific to the individual schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.