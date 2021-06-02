Earlier this year, the California State Teachers’ Retirement System issued an ominous statement: Teacher retirements in California are projected to hit nearly record-breaking heights in 2021.
The statement, which came in the form of a February blog post, said that the numbers will be almost as stunning as the year after the Great Recession when more than 16,000 teachers retired.
While short-term effects are being felt in some areas, in many school districts the tsunami of retirements is barely registering as a ripple. While interviews with administrators, teachers, and union leaders do not paint a rosy picture of the situation, neither is it expected to be crippling.
Many more teachers could retire by the end of the school year. But the first surge already occurred in the second half of 2020, which saw a 26 percent increase in retirements over the same period from the previous year, according to CalSTRS.
San Mateo County Superintendent of Schools Nancy Magee said some of her districts have been hit hard as many educators left to be closer to family. Burlingame, for example, had twice as many teachers leave during the pandemic than during an average year.
However, record drops in enrollment have somewhat mitigated the retirement boom, she said.
Unexpected resignations, coupled with routine and early retirements, have created staffing shortages in some districts, raising concerns about how schools will manage when they reopen in the fall. Magee said her districts are trying to plan what classes will look like next year.
“Educators are exhausted, and many of our districts are having trouble staffing summer school programs,” Magee said.
CalMatters is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news site focused on public policy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.