Today marks perhaps the strangest first day ever for Cabrillo Unified School District students. Late last week, students picked up their schedules and checked out technology. This morning, they logged in to begin learning from home.
In El Granada resident Kelly Rogers’ household, her twoHalf Moon Bay High School students will be attending class from the kitchen. She’s strung up a sheet to give them a little privacy from each other and the rest of the family during Zoom calls.
Rogers and her kids opted for the hybrid option after finding out the entirely remote option wouldn’t be available to high school students. Her family is part of a majority of English-speaking families in the district: According to early results of a districtwide survey, 67 percent chose the hybrid learning model, while nearly a quarter opted for remote learning.
By contrast, just over half of the 440 Spanish-speaking families surveyed chose the hybrid option and around 40 percent opted for full remote learning.
Rogers said her kids voiced their desire to connect with their friends and teachers, who they know and trust. But she’s yet not ready for them to return to class, and hopes she’ll have the chance to make another decision and keep her kids home if in-person learning resumes before her family is ready to go back.
“I am not comfortable with them going back to school any time soon,” Rogers said. “… I am sort of banking on the fact that they’re just not going to open the schools.”
Luckily for Rogers and others who don’t want to rush into a return to in-person school, the path to reopening for Cabrillo still looks long and winding. San Mateo County is still on the California state “watchlist,” meaning all local public schools are prohibited from opening their doors without a waiver from the state. Local public health officials say the county’s path off the watchlist isn’t clear.
Here on the Coastside, the CUSD governing board is in no hurry to get students back into the classroom. Last week, the board voted unanimously to push back in-person learning for most students until Oct. 16 at the earliest.
“The last thing we want to do is come back early and threaten someone’s heath,” McPhetridge said. “... I err on the side of staying closed and staying remote if it saves a life.”
Also last week, both the board and the teachers’ union came to a memorandum of understanding for the coming school year. Included in the MOU is a promise from the district to implement certain safety measures — like proper ventilation in classrooms and daily health screenings — before requiring teachers to return to the classroom. The MOU allows but does not require teachers to use their classrooms for remote instruction, and allows them to bring and supervise their own children if necessary.
The agreement comes as teachers and district officials have been in negotiations about backpay for the 2019-20 school year. Those talks are still ongoing, but after teachers signed this new MOU, they are returning to work this week.
At last week’s school board meeting, Cabrillo Unified Teachers Association Co-president Sean Riordan called on teachers to pull out all the stops and do their best to make the new school year valuable.
“Now is the moment that we reengage our students through our best lessons,” Riordan said.
McPhetridge said working with CUTA on mediation and negotiations for the new MOU was successful, and that he hopes to bring compassion and understanding to everyone’s struggles with the challenges of the new school year.
“Last year was very difficult, and then COVID happened, and that gave us a lot of perspective,” McPhetridge said.
