Cabrillo Unified School District officials say hundreds of Chromebooks distributed in the March rush to get students the technology they need have either disappeared or been broken. The problem was just one of many technological obstacles Cabrillo and districts nationwide have been attempting to correct in the weeks since to provide a more long-lasting solution that assures all kids can learn online.
After local schools closed their doors in March, it was clear not every family would be able to access remote learning. In April, the Review found that just four sites were able to contact 100 percent of families, and none reported 100 percent of students consistently engaging with online school.
Both Cabrillo and La Honda-Pescadero unified school districts are working to fix that for the fall and hope to ensure every student has remote access when the school year begins online.
CUSD Technology Director Randy Rudolph said the district is fully prepared for the technology needs for start of the 2020-21 school year, with enough Chromebooks to distribute to in-need students, laptops for every teacher and a fleet of school buses equipped with mobile internet bandwidth to accommodate 50 simultaneous users ready to be deployed to various points across the Coastside.
“From a technology standpoint, we’re ready to go,” Randolph said.
But getting Cabrillo school communities connected is about more than just handing out whatever technology is available, Rudolph said. This fall, each Chromebook will be outfitted with the most current software to meet state standards and be equipped with top-grade security measures, after first being sanitized. And when it comes to solutions, Rudolph said he’s avoiding Band-Aid efforts, like Wi-Fi hotspots that can only serve a handful of devices with limited data, in favor of systemic solutions.
“What might work in your house doesn't work when you’re serving 3,500 students in seven locations,” Rudolph said.
Rudolph also hopes to correct some of the issues the district encountered in the spring after a hasty rollout led to several hundred Chromebooks being either broken or never returned. School districts nationwide have reported similar losses related to the hasty distribution of technology.
Additional security software has been installed on Cabrillo district devices, the internet at both Half Moon Bay High School and Cunha Intermediate School has been extended to each of their outdoor quad areas and the district has purchased enhanced learning add-ons to the Google Suite platforms. According to Rudolph, 96 percent of around 2,000 survey respondents in the district said they have reliable internet access at home.
On the South Coast, where internet connectivity is not widely available, LHPUSD Superintendent Amy Wooliever said the district is considering assembling “Remote Learning Labs” to allow students who don’t have reliable Wi-Fi to gather safely in small groups to complete their school work, but those plans are still in the works.
In the meantime, the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a resolution Tuesday allocating nearly $3 million to set up a “Public Internet Connectivity Pilot Project” to bring public Wi-Fi and mobile wireless access points to areas with little connectivity.
John Walton, chief information officer of Information Services for the county, said his office has been working with the county Office of Education and with targeted school districts, including LHPUSD, to launch the program after doing an analysis of need throughout the entire county.
Walton said the analysis found 4,000 to 5,000 students countywide who faced connectivity issues. He hopes the pilot program will solve connectivity problems for half of the students in the three target areas.
An even more permanent solution may be on the horizon. County Supervisor Don Horsley, who represents the Coastside, said he supports an eventual expansion of the pilot program to provide public Wi-Fi throughout the entire county.
“Public Wi-Fi really should be a public utility,” Horsley said. “So many of our communities … and so many of our children are really at a distinct disadvantage by not having access to the internet.”
The county absolutely needs to focus on expanding infrastructure on the coast what we really need are additional cell towers, backup generators on all cell towers so connectivity isn’t lost when the power goes out (or when PG&E shuts it down) for not only connectivity purposes but also safety purposes. Expansion of actual fiber optic cable into rural county areas which would also allow for expansion of service areas. School districts can help fulfill device needs by lending chrome books etc but we need our cities, counties and state to treat the Internet like the public utility it needs to be and invest accordingly. Not all internet is created equally, there is a huge difference between having access to internet and actually having internet that is fast enough and reliable enough for students and adults to successfully learn and work from home. Infrastructure needs cannot be addressed fast enough to avoid challenges for the upcoming school year but they need to be addressed ASAP as the need for reliable connectivity will remain long after the pandemic subsided.
How is the district not able to get these chromebooks back or hold families responsible for the broken equipment? You would think they have the families names to who they were issued to and its probably the same families who will need these in the Fall. There should be some accountability for borrowed equipment.
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.kcra.com/amp/article/california-bill-would-require-phone-companies-to-provide-backup-power-to-cell-towers-during-outages/33502366
Previous efforts to require backup for cell towers have been shutdown by massive amounts of money from Verizon, AT&T et al. Maybe this time will be different.
Moving fiber optic into rural areas is more of a long shot from where I sit. The cost and complexity will cause telcos to drag their feet as much as they can. Our county “representatives” seem to find little reason to represent anyone outside of high density high wealth areas.
Hopefully systems like starlink will flip telecommunications on their head and send more traditional providers the way of the railroad barons.
