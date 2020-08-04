  1. Home
Tech woes
Coastside school officials say they are working to improve technology problems that hindered remote learning in the spring. Adam Pardee / Review

Cabrillo Unified School District officials say hundreds of Chromebooks distributed in the March rush to get students the technology they need have either disappeared or been broken. The problem was just one of many technological obstacles Cabrillo and districts nationwide have been attempting to correct in the weeks since to provide a more long-lasting solution that assures all kids can learn online.

After local schools closed their doors in March, it was clear not every family would be able to access remote learning. In April, the Review found that just four sites were able to contact 100 percent of families, and none reported 100 percent of students consistently engaging with online school.

Both Cabrillo and La Honda-Pescadero unified school districts are working to fix that for the fall and hope to ensure every student has remote access when the school year begins online.

CUSD Technology Director Randy Rudolph said the district is fully prepared for the technology needs for start of the 2020-21 school year, with enough Chromebooks to distribute to in-need students, laptops for every teacher and a fleet of school buses equipped with mobile internet bandwidth to accommodate 50 simultaneous users ready to be deployed to various points across the Coastside.

“From a technology standpoint, we’re ready to go,” Randolph said.

But getting Cabrillo school communities connected is about more than just handing out whatever technology is available, Rudolph said. This fall, each Chromebook will be outfitted with the most current software to meet state standards and be equipped with top-grade security measures, after first being sanitized. And when it comes to solutions, Rudolph said he’s avoiding Band-Aid efforts, like Wi-Fi hotspots that can only serve a handful of devices with limited data, in favor of systemic solutions.

“What might work in your house doesn't work when you’re serving 3,500 students in seven locations,” Rudolph said.

Rudolph also hopes to correct some of the issues the district encountered in the spring after a hasty rollout led to several hundred Chromebooks being either broken or never returned. School districts nationwide have reported similar losses related to the hasty distribution of technology.

Additional security software has been installed on Cabrillo district devices, the internet at both Half Moon Bay High School and Cunha Intermediate School has been extended to each of their outdoor quad areas and the district has purchased enhanced learning add-ons to the Google Suite platforms. According to Rudolph, 96 percent of around 2,000 survey respondents in the district said they have reliable internet access at home.

On the South Coast, where internet connectivity is not widely available, LHPUSD Superintendent Amy Wooliever said the district is considering assembling “Remote Learning Labs” to allow students who don’t have reliable Wi-Fi to gather safely in small groups to complete their school work, but those plans are still in the works.

In the meantime, the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a resolution Tuesday allocating nearly $3 million to set up a “Public Internet Connectivity Pilot Project” to bring public Wi-Fi and mobile wireless access points to areas with little connectivity.

John Walton, chief information officer of Information Services for the county, said his office has been working with the county Office of Education and with targeted school districts, including LHPUSD, to launch the program after doing an analysis of need throughout the entire county.

Walton said the analysis found 4,000 to 5,000 students countywide who faced connectivity issues. He hopes the pilot program will solve connectivity problems for half of the students in the three target areas.

An even more permanent solution may be on the horizon. County Supervisor Don Horsley, who represents the Coastside, said he supports an eventual expansion of the pilot program to provide public Wi-Fi throughout the entire county.

“Public Wi-Fi really should be a public utility,” Horsley said. “So many of our communities … and so many of our children are really at a distinct disadvantage by not having access to the internet.”

