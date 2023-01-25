Superintendent in dark for 55 minutes

Many Coastside parents have been studying the timeline of Monday’s fatal shootings in Half Moon Bay and now they are seeking answers to a few core questions.

April Seager is a staff writer covering events and endeavors in the Coastside community. She received a master of arts in German literature from Brigham Young University and completed graduate work in German studies at Washington University in St. Louis.  

here ya' go

Thank you for reporting this. Please don’t let it go until the whole timeline and emergency protocols referenced by the CUSD Superintendent are clarified. The mechanism for notifications coming TO CUSD clearly were ineffective in this incident. Other personal observations: SMC SOs tweet was at 3:48pm, I received my first and only text alert from the SMC Alert notification system at 8:16pm.

