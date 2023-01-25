Superintendent in dark for 55 minutes
Many Coastside parents have been studying the timeline of Monday’s fatal shootings in Half Moon Bay and now they are seeking answers to a few core questions.
“Why in the world did principals let children leave campus with an active shooter in the wind?” said Jennie Book of Half Moon Bay.
One of her children left Half Moon Bay High School when the final bell rang at 2:50 p.m. Her younger child was released from Cunha Intermediate School at 3:15 p.m. According to multiple reports, the shootings on Monday were first reported less than an hour earlier, at 2:22 p.m. At the time school let out, the suspect was still on the loose.
Cabrillo Unified School District Superintendent Sean McPhetridge said that his office did not find out about the incident until 3:17 p.m., when the principal of Hatch Elementary called with news of the shooting.
“So, that’s when we started contacting our colleagues at all the different schools to talk to them about securing their campuses,” said McPhetridge. “Most of our schools had been released (prior) to us knowing about the shooting.”
Parents were not notified at that time, said McPhetridge, because school administrators were actively implementing emergency protocols.
McPhetridge said that at 4:15 p.m., district officials learned the suspect was no longer at large.
“One of our employees had received a call from the (Sheriff’s) substation saying that it was OK to lift,” he said. At 4:30 p.m., the superintendent’s office notified parents about the shootings via email and text message.
Nancy McGee, superintendent of schools for San Mateo County, issued a statement on Tuesday praising local school administrators for their actions surrounding the shootings.
“While we weren’t able to avert yesterday's senseless violence, our countywide school safety protocols were put into action with an immediate focus on keeping our students and staff safe,” she wrote in the prepared release. “Fast-acting district and school leaders employed the Secure Campus protocol at their schools, which aims to keep intruders out while maintaining calm on campus.”
Some parents, however, were not mollified by such statements.
“It was just way too late,” said Julie Baker of Kings Mountain, whose daughter is a junior at Half Moon Bay High School. Baker’s daughter had already left school when she got news about the shootings. “By 4:38 p.m., everything was over. The guy was apprehended.”
Baker, who was at her workplace in Palo Alto on Monday afternoon, said she wished the school had contacted her earlier.
“I could have texted my daughter and helped her navigate that situation,” said Baker, explaining that her daughter went to a local coffee shop in Half Moon Bay after leaving the high school.
Thank you for reporting this. Please don’t let it go until the whole timeline and emergency protocols referenced by the CUSD Superintendent are clarified. The mechanism for notifications coming TO CUSD clearly were ineffective in this incident. Other personal observations: SMC SOs tweet was at 3:48pm, I received my first and only text alert from the SMC Alert notification system at 8:16pm.
