Pacifica Spindrift Players

Pacifica Spindrift Players cast members rehearse last week for the upcoming show “School of Rock.”

 Anna Hoch-Kenney / Review

Connie Johnson and Isaias Ramirez, students at Skyline High School in Oakland, were both musicians. Now, they’re actors, too. “It’s like a dream come true,” says Johnson about being cast as one of the band members in “School of Rock,” a musical by the Spindrift School of Performing Arts that opens next week.

The play, which was adapted from the movie starring Jack Black, is about a rock 'n' roller masquerading as a teacher who forms a renegade band with his uptight prep-school students. Johnson plays a guitarist in the band, and Ramirez is the drummer.

