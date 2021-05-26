At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, some expected a national baby boom. After all, what else was there to do at home during a state-enforced lockdown besides make babies? But, in the United States, the birth rate decreased by 4 percent in 2020. In the Bay Area, the number was even more stunning, a drastic 18 percent.
Now the Coastside is beginning to feel the effects of a baby bust.
The declining national birth rate does not come as a surprise. For the past six years, the federal government has reported a decrease in the number of children born in households across the country. There are many factors at play, including economic recessions and increasing work opportunities for women. And during a global pandemic, layoffs and financial losses caused new couples to put a hold on their plans to become parents.
Along the coast, community groups were witnessing this phenomenon firsthand. Membership in Coastside Mothers Club, an organization dedicated toward providing community and resources for parents with children not yet at school, dropped off by 25 percent at the height of the pandemic. While club leaders are unsure whether that was a result of the declining birth rate or the pandemic itself, they understood that it was abnormal.
Cabrillo Unified School District hired its own demographer to take a look at how declining birth rates might affect its plans to renovate and redesign its schools. Tom Williams, of Enrollment Projection Consultants, projected that total district enrollment would decline by a net of 347 students over the next five years. Elementary enrollment already has decreased by 26 percent since 2014.
“The amounts forecast in 2024 would be the lowest in each grade level in any year since at least the mid-1990s,” the consultant’s report read.
It is difficult to pinpoint the severity of the decline, or whether it is caused by a general reduction in births across the county. For example, decreasing elementary school numbers may be a result of larger classes graduating into middle school, and nearly all of Williams’ client districts had experienced a sharp decline in enrollment rates during the pandemic.
“What we’ve seen is the numbers just dropping over time and people not replacing,” said Sean McPhetridge, superintendent of Cabrillo Unified School District.
McPhetridge suspects that the lack of affordable housing in the county has discouraged families from having children, especially when construction currently caters to expensive single-family residences. He’s seen firsthand how communities that focus on developing housing subsequently experience jumps in enrollment, such as has happened in Fremont in the East Bay.
While McPhetridge isn’t too concerned about the overall declining numbers, he understands the effects that they can have on school curricula and activities. When it comes to offering certain advanced placement or language courses, a lack of students can control whether the classes stay or go. Fewer students participating in sports programs can cause teams to drop to lower leagues and lose a sense of competitiveness.
“There are some common sense questions to consider — is it a need or is it nice to have?” said McPhetridge.
There may be hope on the horizon. Coastside Mothers Club is experiencing a boom in membership. Vice President Nichola White said that this year's numbers are even larger than those pre-pandemic, especially among firsttime mothers. And as the mother of her own 10-month-old, she’s witnessed an inundation of childcare requests at daycare facilities across the coast. The current waitlist at Coastside Child Development Center is almost a year long. She hopes the club can provide a source of support for new parents during this tumultuous time.
“People are looking for a real way to reach out and meet people, especially when they feel isolated,” said White.
