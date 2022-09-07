Since the 2014-15 school year, enrollment in California public schools has steadily declined as a result of a drop in overall population, lower birth rates and some families with children leaving the state. Over the past two years, enrollments across the state dropped by more than 4 percent. This trend poses financial challenges to local school districts because the state bases its funding formulas on classroom attendance.
Coastside schools have generally followed the statewide tendency, but figures from the start of the current year indicate a slight slowing of the decrease.
In each of the previous two years, total enrollment in Cabrillo Unified School District campuses dropped by more than 150 students. At the start of the current year the enrollment figure of 2,729 is only 61 students lower than last.
Enrollment at Half Moon Bay High School has remained steady for the past three years. Superintendent Sean McPhetridge attributes this to an upper-grade bubble and expects that as the smaller elementary school cohorts advance the numbers will begin to decline at the high school as well.
Hatch Elementary School has also maintained fairly consistent enrollment since 2019. The school reported 543 students in August, only 1 percent lower than three years ago. The Spanish-English immersion program at the campus attracts students to the school from outside the geographical neighborhood it serves. Some potential decline in enrollment was also offset when some students were shifted from other schools to Hatch two years ago.
Enrollment at El Granada, the second-largest elementary school in the district, also ticked up slightly to start the year, but since 2019 the school has lost about 15 percent of its student body.
The much smaller La Honda-Pescadero Unified School District reported a total enrollment of 257 at the end of August, a drop of about 5 percent from last year.
The state’s school funding formula relies on a calculation of average daily attendance. This means that unexcused absences as well as lower enrollments impact school district budgets.
In a letter mailed to the household of every student in Cabrillo Unified to start the year, McPhetridge told parents and guardians that, “By rebuilding and nurturing good attendance habits, we can recapture lost learning as quickly as possible.” Those good attendance habits will also help the district mitigate looming financial challenges.
So far supplemental funding from the state to offset the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has delayed some of the financial decisions declining enrollments will necessitate. In addition to providing extra funds, this year’s state budget tweaked the funding formula so districts can calculate attendance using a three-year average.
In the coming years, declining enrollments and the termination of one-time funding will likely result in new financial dilemmas for
local school districts looking for ways to reduce their budgets.▪
