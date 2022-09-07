Cunha

Enrollment at Coastside schools has been dropping over the last several years, though early indications are that it has stabilized a bit this year.

 Adam Pardee

Since the 2014-15 school year, enrollment in California public schools has steadily declined as a result of a drop in overall population, lower birth rates and some families with children leaving the state. Over the past two years, enrollments across the state dropped by more than 4 percent. This trend poses financial challenges to local school districts because the state bases its funding formulas on classroom attendance.

 Coastside schools have generally followed the statewide tendency, but figures from the start of the current year indicate a slight slowing of the decrease.

