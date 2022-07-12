In the wake of the May shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, local school districts are reviewing and enhancing security measures on their campuses.
In San Mateo County, districts previously adopted emergency response frameworks provided by the county Office of Education. However, specific physical modifications to the schools and added security policies can be more difficult to implement.
While district officials preferred not to identify all of the safety enhancements on their campuses, they generally follow the Big Five emergency protocol developed by the San Mateo County Office of Education.
Following the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012 the county office formed a Coalition for Safe Schools and Communities. The coalition developed a framework focusing on five immediate actions for schools to implement in an emergency. All San Mateo County school districts and law enforcement agencies have adopted the Big Five plan.
The components of the Big Five are: shelter in place; drop, cover and hold on (during an earthquake or explosion); secure campus; lockdown/barricade; and evacuation.
Cabrillo Unified School District has also implemented measures to ensure
that schools can follow the Big Five protocol. The principals at all CUSD schools receive training and then determine how to disseminate information and responsibilities among campus staff.
Superintendent Sean McPhetridge also emphasized that creating secure schools includes reminding families to listen to kids and report anything they hear that raises concerns about safety. He likened the process to the post-9/11 mantra, “If you see something, say something.”
McPhetridge and his facilities team have reviewed physical security on district campuses. Enhancements at Cunha Intermediate School began well before the
most recent school shooting horror. The core of the campus where all classrooms are situated is now completely surrounded by fences and exterior walls of buildings.
The fencing includes “person gates” — relatively small gates that allow one or two people to pass at a time and that can easily be closed and locked. The gates have emergency exit bars on the inside and a design that prevents anyone on the outside from reaching through and pushing the bar.
McPhetridge said that as soon as posts for the fences were installed he heard from people concerned that they might lose access to the athletic field and adjacent structures used by the Boys and Girls Club. Gates to those areas generally remain open after school hours.
Other schools in the district have very open campuses that are not easily enclosed. The district recently submitted plans for new fence segments at Hatch Elementary School to the Division of the State Architect for approval. A school site safety committee must also sign off on the changes.
There are video cameras that monitor some areas on CUSD campuses but the district has not adopted comprehensive video
security. Staff representatives and others have raised concerns about extensive use of video surveillance of schools.
In addition to physical infrastructure, CUSD emphasizes what McPhetridge calls “cultural measures.” All staff members are trained to be attentive to anything out of the ordinary. Two campuses in the district have personnel whose responsibilities specifically include patrolling the campuses to ensure nobody is in a place they shouldn’t be. These personnel are not armed.
Farallone View and El Granada elementary schools will incorporate security considerations into construction plans being implemented over the next few years. At both campuses new buildings will replace outdated portable structures.
Tina Van Raaphorst, deputy superintendent of the Jefferson Union High School District, which includes Pacifica high schools, said that her district also follows the Big Five protocol.
The district’s plan also includes proactive measures, “like social workers, wellness counselors, and campus supervisors to connect students with resources or spot potential threats,” Raaphorst said.
“The best line of defense is for families, students,
staff and community members to stay alert and to report anything suspicious,” she noted. The district has added tip lines on all school websites.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.