Cabrillo and La Honda-Pescadero unified school districts both received
community school planning grants in the latest round
of awards announced by the California Department of
Education earlier this month.
The grants are part of the Community Schools Partnership Program created by the state to encourage local schools to work with community agencies and local governments to align resources. In addition to integrated student services and increased family and community engagement, the program supports collaborative leadership practices in school districts and extended learning hours and opportunities for students.
The program recognizes that providing health and social services and increasing community engagement contributes to the academic success of students. Particularly in the aftermath of school closures due to COVID-19, students need wrap-around community support to make up for lost learning and to reintegrate with their communities.
After failing to receive an allocation last year, Cabrillo Unified received $200,000, the maximum amount provided by the grants in the current school year. The new Community Hub at Cunha Intermediate School provides the kind of services and community involvement that aligns the district well with the state goals. Because the district purchased the classrooms for the hub several years ago and the Cabrillo Education Foundation serves as fiscal agent for the facility, the grant can support additional aspects of community school planning within the district.
La Honda-Pescadero Unified received a grant of $166,633. The three-school district does not currently have a facility comparable to Cabrillo’s hub. Superintendent Amy Wooliever wrote in an email to the Review that the grant will help the district work toward developing a plan to implement the community school model. This district will convene focus groups and conduct needs assessment as part of this process.
La Honda-Pescadero school board members Veronica Mazariegos-Anastassiou and Allison Collins, who were both elected last November on platforms advocating for increased community involvement, can now participate in the planning process.
In an interview with KPDO radio, LHPUSD school board member Renee Erridge described the idea behind community schools as asking, “What happens if the things our kids need just to live healthy, happy lives were also part of our goals for the schools?”
Receiving the planning grants enables the districts to apply for larger implementation grants of up to $500,000 in subsequent years.
