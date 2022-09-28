At its meeting earlier this month, the governing board of the La Honda-Pescadero Unified School District approved an equity policy and committed funds to engage the San Francisco Coalition of Essential Small Schools for related professional development. These steps followed an equity audit conducted in the district last year by consulting firm Insight Education Group.

Other school districts in Pacifica and Half Moon Bay have taken similar actions. The Cabrillo Unified school board adopted an equity policy in 2019 and continues to pursue its goal of ensuring “that equity is the intentional result of district decisions.” This year the district will also engage Insight Education to conduct an equity audit.

Tags

(2) comments

Scott McVicker

If you would like to skip ahead, Google "dei curriculum audit Insight Equity Group problems". As you browse through the results, note the common themes. Locally: What changes has the CUSD made to their practices as a result of their 2019 audit and have those changes improved instruction?

Report Add Reply
John Charles Ullom
John Charles Ullom

Unfortunately…. +1

I too would like to know how much equity we can get from a consultant. Just one example of inequity identified and what was done to equitize would suffice.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories