At its meeting earlier this month, the governing board of the La Honda-Pescadero Unified School District approved an equity policy and committed funds to engage the San Francisco Coalition of Essential Small Schools for related professional development. These steps followed an equity audit conducted in the district last year by consulting firm Insight Education Group.
Other school districts in Pacifica and Half Moon Bay have taken similar actions. The Cabrillo Unified school board adopted an equity policy in 2019 and continues to pursue its goal of ensuring “that equity is the intentional result of district decisions.” This year the district will also engage Insight Education to conduct an equity audit.
According to the La Honda-Pescadero policy, educational equity “is the intentional responsiveness to the needs of each and every student, meaning that every student must receive what he/she/they need when he/she/they need it and in a way that each student can access.”
The Jefferson Union High School District equity statement says that their policy is to have “an intentional focus on those under-served, inadequately served or disenfranchised by educational institutions and systems, eliminating disparities in educational outcomes.”
Insight Education Group is a Los Angeles-based consultant that offers to help schools achieve change and greater success in the classroom. Earlier this year Learners Edge, a professional development company for educators based in Minnesota, acquired Insight.
According to the Insight Education website, an equity audit entails a deep dive into a district’s quantitative and qualitative data, collecting new data from key stakeholders through surveys, interviews and focus groups, and thorough analysis to examine disparities and trends. The company says it will then “use the findings to create a comprehensive and digestible report that includes both short- and long-term recommendations to implement and sustain equitable practices.”
Cabrillo Unified will begin the process next month. Leticia Bhatia, assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction wrote in an email that the audit, “will help to identify ways that will ensure our policies, practices and outcomes are more equitable for all students and adults.”
District staff plan on presenting the data collected in the audit to the governing board in December in order to provide information that will be used to create an equity plan, according to Bhatia.
Pacifica School District adopted its equity policy in 2020. Superintendent Heather Olsen wrote that the governing board opted not to conduct a formal equity audit, but members of the board and staff are engaged in a series of workshops and study sessions in areas such as student discipline and achievement gaps to support their move toward equity.
The statements and policies distinguish equity from equality. The districts do not promise to provide all students with equal resources nor can they reasonably expect every student to achieve the same test scores. Their goal is instead to ensure that no systemic or implicit barriers to success hinder certain students. None of the statements by the districts or consulting firms address improving overall student achievement. ▪
(2) comments
If you would like to skip ahead, Google "dei curriculum audit Insight Equity Group problems". As you browse through the results, note the common themes. Locally: What changes has the CUSD made to their practices as a result of their 2019 audit and have those changes improved instruction?
Unfortunately…. +1
I too would like to know how much equity we can get from a consultant. Just one example of inequity identified and what was done to equitize would suffice.
