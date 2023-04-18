Two coastal school districts have joined a countywide trend by adding a resource to combat opioid overdoses. The Cabrillo Unified School District and Jefferson Union School District are among several San Mateo County public and private schools training and supplying staff with naloxone, more commonly known by the brand name Narcan, to prepare for drug overdoses on school campuses.
The Naloxone for Schools Program is a joint effort by the San Mateo County Office of Education and the state to prevent opioid overdoses in public school districts and private schools from kindergarten through 12th grade. Schools are invited to join voluntarily. In December, San Mateo County Coalition for Safe Schools and Communities published a toolkit to train school staff how to get Narcan, recognize overdoses and administer Naloxone.
Cunha Intermediate School, Half Moon Bay High School and Pilarcitos High School have had Narcan nasal spray on campus for the past four weeks. Elementary school campuses had Narcan delivered on April 10. CUSD Health Coordinator Susan Vana said the district is nearly halfway finished training the 26 staff members in the district who have requested to receive it.
"The opioid epidemic is affecting families and communities everywhere, and schools must be prepared to respond to this public health crisis," San Mateo County Superintendent of Schools Nancy Magee said in a statement. "The Naloxone Toolkit supplements the awareness and prevention work education leaders are already doing to help keep our students and communities safe."
Instead of training and supplying every teacher and staff member with Narcan in CUSD schools, the medication is available in specific places like health offices or with counselors or athletic trainers, similar to AEDs and EpiPens. As for why elementary schools are being supplied with lifesaving opioid overdose medication, Vana noted that the idea is that naloxone could be used to save the lives of parents, guardians or strangers who come to public campuses.
“Bottom line, we want to be ahead and not behind,” Vana said. “We want to be proactive, and it’s a really good program. We hope it never happens, but we’re prepared if it does.”
During a spike in opioid-related overdose deaths in 2017, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services called the opioid crisis a public health emergency. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated that more than 70 percent of drug overdose deaths nationwide involved an opioid in 2019.
Officials say naloxone is a safe and appropriate medication to use because it’s not a controlled substance and isn’t addictive. Naloxone blocks opioid receptors in the brain and reverses the effects of the overdose. It is not new. The Food and Drug Administration approved naloxone for this use in 1971, and hospitals and first responders have used it on opioid overdoses for years. Because naloxone requires a prescription, the Office of Education obtained one through a Statewide Standing Order for schools and districts participating in the program.
According to the San Mateo County Health Department, prescription opioid painkiller sales quadrupled in the United States between 1990 and 2010. Emergency department visits for prescription drug overdoses doubled between 2004 and 2011. In San Mateo County, the age-adjusted opioid-involved death rate was 11.6 per 100,000 people in 2021, according to the California Department of Public Health. That rate has risen from 2016-2018 (7.8). Santa Cruz County’s age-adjusted opioid-involved death rate was 15.6 per 100,000 people in 2021, just below the state average of 16.5.
In 2021, San Mateo County sued McKinsey and Co., a large consulting firm, alleging that the company helped opioid manufacturers increase drug sales despite knowing the impact and dangers of overdoses. According to the complaint, more than 24 million opioid pills were prescribed to San Mateo County residents in one year, which the county estimated was 43 pills for each adult.
