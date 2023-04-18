Two coastal school districts have joined a countywide trend by adding a resource to combat opioid overdoses. The Cabrillo Unified School District and Jefferson Union School District are among several San Mateo County public and private schools training and supplying staff with naloxone, more commonly known by the brand name Narcan, to prepare for drug overdoses on school campuses.

The Naloxone for Schools Program is a joint effort by the San Mateo County Office of Education and the state to prevent opioid overdoses in public school districts and private schools from kindergarten through 12th grade. Schools are invited to join voluntarily. In December, San Mateo County Coalition for Safe Schools and Communities published a toolkit to train school staff how to get Narcan, recognize overdoses and administer Naloxone.

Tags

August Howell is a staff writer for the Review covering city government and public safety. Previously, he was the Review’s community, arts and sports reporter. He studied journalism at the University of Oregon.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories