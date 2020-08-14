  1. Home
The Cabrillo Unified School District announced late Friday afternoon that it had reached an agreement with its teachers' union to start school remotely beginning on Monday. The district and the Cabrillo Unified Teachers' Association will continue negotiating a contract for the upcoming school year.

The two bargaining teams met for their second session with a state mediator on Aug. 7. Each party brought in a budget expert to review the district’s finances with “fresh eyes,” according to a release from the school district.

The CUSD release says "real progress" was made in that meeting. It said the outside experts were examining the budget numbers to find a path toward an agreement. They are set to meet again on Sept. 11.

The memorandum of understanding to begin the school year comes just in time. Remote learning classes are set to begin on Monday morning.

