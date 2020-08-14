The Cabrillo Unified School District announced late Friday afternoon that it had reached an agreement with its teachers' union to start school remotely beginning on Monday. The district and the Cabrillo Unified Teachers' Association will continue negotiating a contract for the upcoming school year.
The two bargaining teams met for their second session with a state mediator on Aug. 7. Each party brought in a budget expert to review the district’s finances with “fresh eyes,” according to a release from the school district.
The CUSD release says "real progress" was made in that meeting. It said the outside experts were examining the budget numbers to find a path toward an agreement. They are set to meet again on Sept. 11.
The memorandum of understanding to begin the school year comes just in time. Remote learning classes are set to begin on Monday morning.
I do not reference the San Jose dog trainer often, but they ran an article about the new, at-home learning model...and the picture of a seven year old told you everything you needed to know about how this is going to go. The device which used to provide fun and games must now be paid attention to, responded to and obeyed. A young mind sitting lonely and isolated.
I can remember our pediatrician asking at each visit about how many hours per day was our kid looking at a screen. The recommendation was always 2 hours or less. It wasn’t easy, but we managed to do it with lots of reading, trips to the library, going to the park or beach, playing soccer, and running around with other kids in the neighborhood. Now I can’t wait to hear what the doctor says during the upcoming annual checkup about what is the appropriate amount of screentime.
Please tell me again why we need 35 school districts in just San Mateo? It’s ridiculous that we need so many districts around here.
Amazing. Taxpayers being held hostage by teachers. Just incredible.
But they are "heroes" somehow?
Apparently you never had a good one.
