The governing board of Cabrillo Unified School District has extended Superintendent Sean McPhetridge’s contract for an additional four years. The new contract took effect last week and runs until the end of June 2026.
The district initially hired McPhetridge for three years in 2019. Prior to coming to Cabrillo Unified he served as superintendent of the Alameda Unified School District.
At the time of his hiring, CUSD was mired in a financial crisis that threatened the closure of Kings Mountain Elementary School. In an email to the Review, Board President Mary Beth Alexander noted that successfully guiding the district through that crisis was one of the key accomplishments by McPhetridge.
“The board is pleased with the direction we are moving,” Alexander wrote. She listed a number of highlights that led to the decision to renew the contact. Under McPhetridge’s leadership the district navigated the COVID-19 crisis, developed a high school/college dual enrollment program, implemented a facilities master plan, added after-school extended learning for elementary schools, expanded early childhood education programs and negotiated employee salary increases.
The district recently agreed on a contract with the union representing non-instructional employees covering the next two years. Negotiations with the Cabrillo Unified Teachers Association continue after the sides agreed on terms for the 2021-22 school year. That included an increase of $5,000 for each part in the salary structure and a one-time payment of $2,000 for all teachers.
The new superintendent contract provides a salary of $241,036 for the initial year. Subsequent salary increases over the duration of the contract will match the percentage of any increases in the salary schedule for teachers. McPhetridge told the Review that he does not want to receive a percentage raise greater than other employees. Teacher salaries in the district range from about $53,000 to $106,000.
The new superintendent salary is roughly 17 percent higher than the $205,391 paid when McPhetridge was hired in 2019. Over the same period, teacher salaries went up 9 percent with an additional increase of $5,000 and one-time payment of $2,000. The percentage these payments represent varies depending on individual salaries.
In addition to his base salary, McPhetridge will receive stipends of $2,538 for his advanced degrees corresponding to the amounts given to teachers for the same credentials. The contract includes typical benefits such as health care, vacation and sick pay. The district also provides a $400 monthly car allowance for the superintendent.
According to Alexander, the salary “is based on a salary schedule that is specific to the superintendent position that was in place when (McPhetridge) was hired by CUSD. It was based on information from consultants who helped with the hiring process.”
The four-year length of the contract is a year longer than typical superintendent contracts in California. Citing the stability provided by McPhetridge and his leadership team through the crises of the past three years, board member Sophia Layne wrote, “It’s critical that we maintain this stable, collaborative leadership as long as possible in order to continue building on this foundation and maximize opportunities for all of our students.”
The board established a long list of goals for the superintendent.
“This past year we had 28 goals on the books,” Alexander wrote. “Some were short-range goals and others are on a much longer-term scale. We expected to see significant progress on these goals and were very pleased with the movement that has been made.”
Looking ahead, Layne wrote that the board is focused on student equity and program sustainability and wants to improve student outcomes over time.
McPhetridge told the Review that the past three years have been both challenging and rewarding.
“I enjoy working in the Coastside district and look forward to continuing to meet challenges.” ▪
