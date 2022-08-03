The city of Half Moon Bay and the Cabrillo Unified School District have agreed to collaborate on bringing solar panels and battery storage to the coast.
Last month the city and school district officially agreed to enter into a Power Purchase Agreement in the hope that by partnering on a joint request for renewable energy, they will appear as better applicants together for potential investment.
The agreement is a long-term contract between a developer and a property owner. In this case, the city and school district agree to purchase clean energy for a predetermined price from a developer. The developer gives a cost per unit of energy and is responsible for funding, installing and maintaining the infrastructure. The rate can be fixed or increase over time.
Given that the coast is prone to outages and power shutoffs, city and school officials hope that having a backup energy option like solar would help people in emergencies or natural disasters, especially if the coast is cut off from the rest of the Peninsula.
Neither party has to put up any upfront capital to install the systems. According to the city, PPA agreements may include escalation costs as low as 2 to 3 percent each year. In recent years, PG&E has increased rates as high as 9 to 22 percent per year. The school district estimated that the partnership could save the two agencies between 20 to 25 percent on installation costs.
“This is a wonderful opportunity,” Councilmember Harvey Rarback said to the City Council last month. “It’s great that the city and school district are collaborating, and we can actually build some useful and resilient solar power with storage.”
In 2013, CUSD used a similar agreement with Solar City, now Tesla, to build solar facilities at Cunha Intermediate School and Half Moon Bay High School. The school district’s solar array can generate power but can’t store the energy for later, like during a power outage.
The Half Moon Bay Library is powered by an array of solar panels. The city’s new corporation yard at Stone Pine Road will have several solar panels on the ground. As for where the new tech will be installed, possible facilities will be listed in a joint Request For Proposals. If the RFP is successful, all negotiated agreements will be presented to the City Council for consideration and approval.
