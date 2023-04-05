As required by state rules, local school districts presented and approved their second interim budget reports last month. The reports track actual spending in the current school year through the end of January and project totals for the full year, providing snapshots of the financial situation for the districts.
The news from Cabrillo Unified School District is good, though administrators say much of the surplus is already allocated.
The interim budgets also adjust the three-year financial projections that were made when the annual budgets were approved last June based on current spending and updates to anticipated revenues. The multi-year projections take into account the 2023-24 state budget proposed by the governor and attempt to estimate other variables such as future enrollment numbers, property tax fluctuations and changing levels of supplemental state and federal funding.
The reporting requirement provides transparency in government spending and enables state regulators to head off any potential financial crises in underfunded or mismanaged districts. The estimates for future years provide districts with a basis for hiring decisions and other expenditures.
In CUSD, the financial report and projections take on particular importance because negotiations over teacher compensation are ongoing. The interim budget projects that CUSD will end the year with a surplus of about $7 million from an allocation of roughly $49 million. However, an expense of over $6 million for unspecified restricted programs diminishes the available surplus.
Expenses for outside consulting and professional services make up the largest variance between the approved budget and the current expenditures for Cabrillo Unified. The district exceeded the budgeted amount of $5.5 million by almost 10 percent.
The state requires districts to maintain a reserve of 3 percent or more of the approved budget. For Cabrillo, the reserve amounts to $1.4 million, leaving a hypothetical deficit of about half a million dollars.
School district officials point to this projected
deficit to explain why Cabrillo Unified negotiators have not offered teachers any raises. Pointing to recent raises in comparable districts in the Bay Area, the Cabrillo Unified Teachers Association questions both the spending priorities and the financial outlook presented by the district. The complexity of funding formulas and reporting — the interim report runs 120 pages — makes the conflict difficult to resolve.
The small La Honda-Pescadero Unified School District reported expenses very close to budgeted amounts and a projection that the reserve fund will exceed 19 percent of the budget at the end of the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.