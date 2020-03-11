On Wednesday, educators, librarians and event planners of all kinds reassessed the weeks ahead in light of what is now a global pandemic. Here are a few of the local impacts of he spread of COVID-19.
The San Mateo County Community College District announced that classes at Skyline, San Mateo and Cañada colleges would be closed March 12 through March 16 to allow teachers to plan for distance learning in the weeks to come. Classes are likely to be conducted through video conference and other online forms through April 5, according to a district release.
Meanwhile, the San Mateo County Library System said that its libraries, including the Half Moon Bay Library, would remain open, though some classes and events would be canceled. Outside organizations that may have reserved space in library meeting rooms will still be able to use the spaces at their discretion — at least for the time being. A list of class cancellations is available on the library website.
Tonight's planned "Senior Night Out" was postponed by Senior Coastsiders. For a more complete list, see our most recent story on cancellations and postponements.
The Mavericks Surf Awards fundraiser set for Sunday at Old Princeton Landing has also been postponed.
This version corrects original date for "Senior Night Out."
