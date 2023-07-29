Pie anyone?

Janette Shuba, one of the bakers at Sage Bakehouse, sells pies and pastries out of the temporary food truck the bakehouse set up outside of their future location at the former Here Comes the Sun coffee shop. Anna Hoch-Kenney | Review

Green swatches of paint cover the doorframe of a small, bright yellow building on Highway 1 in Montara. The space was formerly occupied by Here Comes the Sun Coffee House, but a new owner is parked out front.

Nicholas Lee, founder of New Zealand-inspired savory pie business, Sage Bakehouse, is prepping the space for the grand opening of his first brick-and-mortar shop. Lee spends long days holed up inside re-tiling floors and screwing in lightbulbs anticipating the shop’s opening.

