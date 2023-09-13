Green swatches of paint cover the doorframe of a small, bright yellow building on Highway 1 in Montara. The space was formerly occupied by Here Comes the Sun Coffee House, but a new owner is parked out front.
Nicholas Lee, founder of New Zealand-inspired savory pie business Sage Bakehouse, is prepping the space for the grand opening of his first brick-and-mortar shop. Lee spends long days holed up inside retiling floors and screwing in lightbulbs anticipating the shop’s opening.
Sage Bakehouse has never had a traditional “house” until now. After getting his start in farmers markets and his food truck, Lee imagined a permanent location someday. Now, almost seven years later, those dreams are finally becoming a reality.
“I thought I would just do a six-month trial period, see how it goes, and then find a brick- and-mortar location,” Lee said. “But I was kind of a victim of my own success. I was never able to make enough of them just to satisfy that one farmers market.”
Lee started Sage Bakehouse in 2016 with a tech job lay-off severance package and a dream of being his own boss, and began selling pies at farmers markets in San Francisco. Starting with about 50 pies per week and exponentially growing, Lee consistently sold out, forcing his production to increase almost tenfold today.
Lee referred to his business during the era of COVID-19 as a “silver-lining.” During this peak season for Sage Bakehouse, weekly production increased to between 700 and 800 pies for families who were tired of cooking and desperate to support local businesses.
Lee’s life of pies began with a trip to New Zealand where he began each day with a savory pie and a flat white. He has worked hard to create
flavors and textures that reflect those authentic pies, and his success has been reflected in expat customers’ teary
eyes when they taste the flavors of home. Those flavors are achieved with quality ingredients and the best technique — something Lee said he learned from cooking his entire life.
Along with using local produce, Lee aims to hire locally as well. With a community as tightly knit as the one surrounding his new shop, Lee can only begin to imagine the possibilities of the newly established physical space.
“The more local, the better,” Lee said.
Once the space is up to code, folks will be able to replicate Lee’s New Zealand routine of a savory pie and a flat white. Until then, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday, the bakery’s food truck will be parked out front of the future space in Montara serving fresh pies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.